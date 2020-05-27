Zack Snyder reveals first look at Justice League villain

Steppenwolf: Zack Snyder reveals a new version of the Justice League villain

The highly anticipated Justice League Snyder Cut It will hit HBO Max in 2021, and now director Zack Snyder has revealed a first look at arch-enemy Darkseid. Snyder's comment refers to the line Lex Luthor by Jesse Eisenberg says at the end of Batman v Superman: "He is coming. The bell has rung. Actor Ray Porter (Argo) He also recently confirmed that he played the classic New Gods character in the original cut of League of Justice now being renovated. Check out the full photo below!

He comes … to HBO Max pic.twitter.com/tthWwAqzWp – Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 27, 2020

That said, and because they gave me permission …

Hi, I'm Ray. I played Darkseid in Zack Snyder's "Justice League".

There. It's already out. – Ray Porter (@Ray__Porter) May 22, 2020

Zack Snyder Justice League According to reports, it will cost around $ 20-30 million to successfully complete the editing and visual effects of the director's original vision. The original post-production crew are also expected to return along with the cast members to record additional dialogue for the cut. However, no new images will be filmed.

Driven by the hero's restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, League of Justice Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his new ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman quickly work to find and recruit a team of metahumans to deal with this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes: Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and The Flash, it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

League of Justice, featuring a Chris Terrio script for a story by Snyder and Terrio, stars Affleck like Batman, Cavill like Superman, Gadot like Wonder Woman, Momoa as Aquaman, Miller as The Flash, Fisherman as Cyborg, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, with J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon and Amy Adams as Lois Lane.

Released in November 2017, the film garnered mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, praising the action and performances of Gadot and Miller while criticizing all other aspects of the film, namely the inconsistent tone that many criticize Joss Whedon. (The Avengers) for after taking over Snyder's management duties. With a huge budget of $ 300 million and a breakeven point of $ 750 million, the film is considered a box office bomb that grossed just $ 658 million.