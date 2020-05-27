Zack Snyder Shares Darkseid's First Photo In Justice League Snyder Cut

League of Justice It was intended as a mere stopping point in what could have been the most epic superhero cinematic adventure ever. Zack Snyder's original plan was to launch the DCEU with Iron Man, set other heroes in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, gather them in League of Justice, and then have them face off against the Apocalyptic God of All Evil, Darkseid in sequels. This story would have meant League of JusticeThe great evil Steppenwolf was a mere explorer of his sinister master, with the sequence "Knightmare" in Batman V Superman making fun of what could have made it to the screens.

Sadly, Warner Bros. executives got cold and the stage version removed almost all traces of Darkseid from the movie. But with the Snyder cut, now officially known as Zack Snyder Justice League – It looks like they will definitely bring him back.

In fact, Snyder posted a photo on Twitter today showing what only Darkseid and his army can be in Apokalips, and captioned it with:

"He comes … to HBO Max"



As you can see, it looks like it could be a screenshot from a video, so it could be from Snyder's cut. If so, the shot indicates that many more effects were completed in Darkseid than we first guessed. And if this is the shooting standard that Warner Bros. was happy to leave on the courtroom floor, then I can't wait to see what else Snyder has up his sleeve.

Fingers crossed indicate that we'll see a steady stream of teaser images of him in the lead up to the 2021 release of his cut of League of Justice. I don't know about you, but I will certainly be watching your Twitter account.