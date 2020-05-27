Zack Snyder taunts a Darkseid reveal in his Justice League court for HBO Max

HBO Max launched a little after midnight this morning and Zack Snyder wasted no time teasing what will come from his long-awaited JUSTICE LEAGUE cut that will hit streaming service in 2021.

Zack Snyder took to his Twitter page This morning and I posted an image of the villain Darkseid who appears to have been captured on screen from the JUSTICE LEAGUE Snyder Cut. Snyder captioned the image with "Coming … to HBO Max" And judging by the comments and retweets from the photo, it has put some fans in a frenzy. You can check out the tweet from Snyder's Twitter account below:

He comes … to HBO Max pic.twitter.com/tthWwAqzWp – Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 27, 2020

Snyder tweeting the photo comes immediately after the actor Ray Porter revealed he was ready to play Darkseid in Zack Snyder's JUSTICE LEAGUE before his role was cut from the theatrical release.. This wasn't exactly a well-kept secret within the DCEU, but the timing of Porter's reveal was revealing as the title of his tweet read "Because they gave me permission … Hi, I'm Ray. I played Darkseid in Zack Snyder's Justice League. There. Now available." This indicates that the actor was given the go-ahead to reveal this information by Snyder or Warner Bros. because any news about this cut appears to be drawing more interest to HBO Max, which is becoming the latest of many streaming services they are trying to resist in a very crowded field. You can check out Porter's tweet below:

That said, and because they gave me permission …

Hi, I'm Ray. I played Darkseid in Zack Snyder's "Justice League".

There. It's already out. – Ray Porter (@Ray__Porter) May 22, 2020

We can probably expect more of these taunts throughout 2020 as we head to the release of Snyder & # 39; s Cut in 2021. There is a level of hype that has been building from this since the theatrical cut in 2017 and Now it has reached a high point now that fans know it is really happening. I wonder how much excitement can be generated before it gets a little too much, but it seems to be a movie that fans really want and these little nuggets of information as they await release only draw more interest to the movie and HBO Max. It will be interesting to discover some kind of breakdown of the users who participated in HBO Max based solely on watching the Snyder Cut next year.

As for Darkseid himself, the character was due to appear towards the end of the Justice League fight with Steppenwof in Snyder's original vision, as well as in a brief "story" section at the beginning of the film. When Snyder resigned and Joss Whedon was brought in, those plans were scrapped. Judging from Snyder's tweet, Darkseid will definitely have its moment in its new cut from the movie. Until then, at least as of July 2019, Darkseid will appear in Ava DuVernay's NEW GODS, but it is unknown if Ray Porter is playing the role in that project.

What role do you think Darkseid will play in Snyder & # 39; s Cut of JUSTICE LEAGUE when it hits HBO Max in 2021?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kp5bAeSvlYE (/ embed)