Zack Snyder thanks fans for supporting Snyder's cut and mental health

While appearing on a podcast, director Zack Snyder thanked fans who supported him in his personal cut of League of Justice a reality, and I commended them for raising over a hundred thousand dollars for suicide prevention in the process.

Since the disastrous release of the first DC superhero team movie, fans of the franchise found solace in the idea that the original cut of the movie, confused by acts of God and human error alike, was much better than its theatrical version. For years, they worked together on organized social media campaigns that aimed to pressure Hollywood executives to give Snyder his second chance, all while donating huge amounts of money for various mental health benefits along the way.

And after three long years, his work finally paid off. Although for many years he was little more than an urban legend, last week it was officially announced that the infamous Snyder Cut was brewing. Although not much is known about the new and updated version of the movie other than the platform it will be released on, some reporters have claimed that it could last up to four hours and feature several invisible characters.

Click to enlarge

Snyder, delighted with this positive note on his career, which received a devastating blow when his daughter, Autumn, took his own life in 2017, while League of Justice was in the midst of post-production, he expressed his gratitude for the people who made this important turning point possible, saying:

"Look," Snyder told his hosts on Nicecast, "I will be honest, what the fandom has done and the amount of money they have raised for suicide awareness and everything they have done in regards to this force forever. " You really can't put into words how amazing that is. If there was not a movie, it is amazing what they have done to raise mental health awareness. And I think the way that they have been able to combine their love for the universe and the love for these characters and then with their social activism in trying to make the world a better place is crazy and beautiful, and for me it is humiliating and surprising that all this has been around this film. It's just a great thing. "

Snyder's cut of League of Justice will premiere on HBO's new streaming service, HBO Max, sometime in 2021. Unlike most movies, the release is unlikely to be affected by the continuing coronavirus pandemic, as work on the project will be carried out exclusively in the field of post-production.