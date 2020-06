Zack Snyder's Justice League could restore original two-part structure

From the beginning of its development, League of Justice It was supposed to be a two-part theatrical event. Justice League, part two It would have been a June 2019 release, taking up the original vision that Zack Snyder had for Justice League Part 1 Stopped. Unfortunately, League of Justice it became the official title of that first movie, and The second part it would be postponed indefinitely.