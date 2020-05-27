Zack Snyder's Justice League will not establish any sequence or spin-off

The excitement for The Snyder Cut is so palpable that you can practically feel it flowing from the Internet like the power of a Mother Box. Since the announcement, fans started breaking their DVDs and wondered what this long-awaited version of Justice League could lead to. Could we be getting the various sequels that Snyder had planned? Or maybe even the bat Man movie that was supposed to continue Ben Affleck's legacy as the DC character? Well unfortunately it seems like The Snyder Cut won't lead to anything, with Umberto Gonzalez revealing that Snyder Cut from League of Justice it's "basically one and you're done".

He continued, "This is … closing the loop, finishing the story. Maybe not the whole story, because I had a plan of three to five images. But this Snyder line, I'll call it, will end with Snyder's cut. No expect no spin-offs for Batman or with Ben Affleck as Batman or anything like that. "

This will undoubtedly be disappointing for Snyder fans, and many hope that the release of The Snyder Cut will usher in a new era of DC movies made by Snyder and allow him to continue the DC cinematic universe as he sees fit. However, with the successful fan-driven Snyder Cut campaign, what's stopping fans themselves from calling the studio to allow Snyder to complete his original vision for the franchise as a whole? By releasing The Snyder Cut, the studio may have opened up a Pandora's campaign box that will continue and continue until the universe implodes. Of course, a small implosion of the universe will never be enough to stop this passionate fan base.

The theatrical version of Justice League, which launched in 2017, begins with the villain Steppenwolf and his Parademons who set out to take over Earth. However, Batman seeks Wonder Woman's help in gathering and recruiting Flash, Cyborg, and Aquaman to thwart this powerful new enemy. The Snyder Cut is likely to follow this general outline, with the Snyder version making some major changes along the way. The Snyder Cut will reportedly feature several new characters like Darkseid, Martian Manhunter, and The Atom, and presumably a non-CGI Henry Cavill upper lip.

The director will be working on a budget of $ 20-30 million to complete his movie, suggesting that there will be plenty of new material for fans to feast their eyes on. Although the main cast will not be returning for any new sessions, contrary to what some previous rumors hinted at, the budget will be used to complete special effects. In fact, The Snyder Cut sounds like a very different cinematic experience than the one shown in theaters, though it remains to be seen if it will turn out better.

League of Justice Snyder Cut is slated to launch exclusively on HBO Max in 2021. This comes to us courtesy of The Wrap.

