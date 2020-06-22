Zanardi is stable but doctors warn of possible complications

Doctors treating Italian motorsports champion-turned-Paralympic gold medalist Alex Zanardi say he remains stable after a crash on his handbike, but is at risk of unforeseen complications.

In a new medical update on Sunday, the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Siena said the longer Zanardi's vital signs remain stable, the better off he will be. But the update warned that his neurological condition was still severe and that doctors cannot "exclude the possibility of adverse events."

Zanardi, who lost both of his legs in a car accident nearly 20 years ago, has been in a medically-induced coma and with a fan since he crashed his hand bike into a truck near the Tuscan town of Pienza during a relay race on Friday. .

Doctors say he suffered severe facial and head trauma and warned of possible brain damage.

Zanardi, 53, won two CART championships in the United States and had two stints in Formula One. He crashed during a CART event in Germany in 2001 when his two legs were severed in a horrible accident the weekend after. of the terrorist attacks of September 11.

During his recovery, Zanardi designed his own prosthetics and learned to walk again. He then turned his attention to manual cycling and became one of the most successful athletes in the world. He won four gold medals and two silver medals at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games, competed in the New York Marathon, and set an Ironman record in his class.