“I have always struggled with misnaming my name by the Western media. I am an actor in Hollywood, pronounced Zenobia Shroff, not Zoey-big.”

Zoey-bia was a nickname given to her by her school friends in Cairo when she won an award for creativity there. Her family then decided to name her Zenobia because it sounded “majestic” to them. By the time she was in Hollywood, however, she had used her stage name, which is how it appears on her documents.

Introduction to The Ms. Marvel

Marvel Comics has long been a corporation that permeated popular culture, and with their newest cinematic release, Captain Marvel, it’s easy to see why. This film is the first with a female superhero in the lead role.

It would make sense that this character is one of many strong women in the Marvel universe who have long held her own on comics pages and screens alike. One character who has long been the bedrock of Marvel’s female characters is Ms. Marvel, Carol Danvers, AKA Captain Marvel.

Ms. Marvel first appeared in 1970 and was created by former Avengers writer Jim Shooter and artist (and future X-Men artist) John Buscema.

The idea behind Ms. Marvel was to make a female character with the strength of Captain America but with the intelligence of Spider-Man.

Character names in The Ms. Marvel Universe

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan

Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli

Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan

Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia

Alysia Reiner as Agent Deever

Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer

Anjali Bhimani as Auntie Ruby

Rish Shah as Kamran

Nimra Bucha as Najma

Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan

Farhan Akhtar

Aramis Knight as Red Dagger ‘Kareem’

Adaku Ononogbo as Fariha

Azhar Usman as Najaf

Ali Alsaleh as Aadam

Saagar Shaikh as Aamir

Arian Moayed as Agent Cleary

Connor Jones as Shawn

The storyline of The Ms. Marvel

Kamala Khan is an ordinary girl from Jersey City with shapeshifting powers who, after a bizarre incident, finds herself imbued with extraordinary gifts.

But watching the world and the people in it through those gifts is complicated by Khan’s personal life — her first superhero adventure isn’t just about super-battling crime; it’s about trying to figure out where she fits in a society that values all the wrong things.

“Ms. Marvel” is a delightfully charming, if light, take on a classic Marvel superhero dynamic; it’s an origin story with a twist. No matter how Kamala has still discovered its talents, personality, and position in the universe.

Is ‘Woke,’ Ms. Marvel’s MCU providing for the next era?

Ms. Marvel is MCU’s ‘Woke’ offering for the new generation, and it seems to have struck a chord with today’s audiences- young and old. The first Muslim superhero to don her uniform, Ms. Marvel has been praised for telling stories from a woman’s perspective.

The character is the first to completely own her identity and features a range of powerful female characters around her.

Ms. Marvel was created by writer G. Willow Wilson and artist Adrian Alphona in 2011 as a comic from Marvel imprint’s Mighty line.

The comic was meant to be for young girls, but it soon struck a chord among all audiences. The character went on to become not only the first and only Muslim superhero in comics but also the first superhero that was an American citizen of Pakistani descent.

