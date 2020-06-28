Zimbabwean mining workers killed by Chinese mine owner show 'systemic' abuse, says watchdog

In a court affidavit, police said Zhang Xuen shot an employee five times and wounded another at the mine he runs in central Zimbabwe's Gweru province during a dispute with pending wage workers. .

Zhang has been charged with attempted murder, said Zimbabwean police spokesman Paul Nyathi.

According to local media reports, Zhang did not file a guilty plea because there was no approved interpreter in court. He will remain in custody until at least July 7, according to the report.

The shooting occurred Sunday morning, when miner Kenneth Tachiona confronted Zhang after he allegedly refused to pay his salary in US dollars, as agreed, according to the affidavit.

Tachiona charged Zhang, who then drew his weapon, shooting the worker three times in the right thigh and twice in the left, according to the affidavit.

Police said Zhang shot the workers again, and one of the bullets grazed the chin of a staff member. Injured workers are being treated in a private hospital.

A video that many claim to be of the incident has been circulating on social media in Zimbabwe, sparking public anger and calls by a local watchdog for a reevaluation of Chinese mining operations in the country.

CNN has not been able to independently verify the video.

The Chinese embassy in Zimbabwe described the shooting as an isolated incident and said it supported an open and transparent investigation by local authorities.

"Any possible illegal act and people who break the law should not be protected. China and Zimbabwe have a long-standing friendship and cooperation. We call on all relevant parties to safeguard jealousy and carefully." The Chinese embassy said in a statement on Twitter.

Dangerous conditions

China is Zimbabwe's largest foreign investor with significant interests in the country's extractive sector.

Last year, the Chinese firm Tsignchan signed a $ 2 billion agreement with the Zimbabwe Ministry of Mines to mine chromium, iron ore, nickel and coal, vital resources for China.

At least 10,000 Chinese are in Zimbabwe, and many are working in the country's mining, telecommunications and construction sectors on a contractual basis, according to a 2016 Brookings Institution report.

But its presence in the country has sometimes been controversial.

Both Chinese mines in the country and state mining operations have been prosecuted on charges of human rights violations and poor security measures for personnel.

In February, a group of local miners in the southern province of Matabeleland petitioned a labor court to protest the dismissal of their Chinese employer.

Last April, workers at another Chinese mining operation in the province complained of being underpaid and working without protective clothing.

ZELA is investigating several cases of Chinese miners refusing to pay wages or provide their workers with protective clothing, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to deputy director Shamiso Mutisi.

"It has become a pattern and a system. We have cases where Chinese miners abuse, beat and discriminate against miners," said Mutisi.

In a statement Wednesday, ZELA said locals at some Chinese-owned mines often operate in "dangerous, harsh and life-threatening" conditions, while being poorly paid for their time.

Sunday's shooting is another reason for the government to reconsider its political and economic commitments to China, the group said.

"In many parts of Africa, including Zimbabwe, Chinese mining investors have exhibited a history of poor standards for safety, health, the environment, labor and human rights," the statement said.

CNN has contacted the Chinese Foreign Ministry for comment.

The Chinese community in Gweru has distanced itself from the recent incident and has promised to pay the medical bills of the injured workers and support their families as they tackle the problem.

The Chinese community said in a statement that the incident does not reflect the behavior of its members, and that they have hired the company to compensate the workers.

"We sincerely hope that our friendship and cooperation between the two countries and the two peoples will not be tainted by this isolated incident, which does not reflect the behavior of all of us as a Chinese community," the statement read.