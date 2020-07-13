Zindzi Mandela, daughter of Nelson and Winnie Mandela, dead at 59.







"Zindzi will not only be remembered as the daughter of our fighting heroes, Tata Nelson and Mama Winnie Mandela, but as a fighting hero in her own right. She served South Africa well," Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations, said in a statement. brief statement on Monday morning.

The department said it was still collecting information on Mandela's cause of death and hopes to publish a detailed statement later.

Mandela, who was the youngest daughter of Nelson and Winnie Mandela, died early Monday morning at a Johannesburg hospital, according to a statement from President Cyril Ramaphosa's office.

The prime minister is "deeply saddened" by his death, according to the statement.