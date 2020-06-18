Zion Williamson wins favorable ruling in lawsuit by former agent

MIAMI – A Florida appeals court granted motion by Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson to block his former marketing agent's effort to get the former Duke star to answer questions about whether he received inadequate benefits before playing for the Blues Devils.

Wednesday's order shifts the focus to a separate but related case between the same litigants in federal court in North Carolina.

The Florida lawsuit, filed last summer by Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford, charged Williamson and the agency now representing him with breach of contract and seeking $ 100 million in damages.

That happened after Williamson had filed his own lawsuit a week earlier in North Carolina to terminate a five-year contract with Prime Sports after his decision to move to the Creative Artists Agency.

Ford's attorneys had raised questions in filings last month that included whether Williamson or someone on his behalf sought or accepted "money, benefits, favors, or things of value" to sign with Duke. They sought answers within 30 days to establish facts under oath in the pretrial discovery process.

Lawyers for last year's NBA's No. 1 overall draft pick had argued that the questions were "nothing more than a fishing expedition." Florida Circuit Judge David C. Miller denied Williamson's original suspension request, but it was temporarily overturned by the state appeals court, which has now made that ruling permanent, by sided with Williamson Jeffrey S. Klein that the federal case takes precedence.

In a presentation last week in the North Carolina case, Prime Sports-Ford attorneys went on to argue that last summer's NBA No. 1 overall draft pick did not meet the definition of a student-athlete because he did not was "eligible" for college sports. That presentation referred to homes for the Williamson family during his time with the Blue Devils, as well as three luxury SUVs registered by his mother and stepfather between December 2017 and April 2019, the latter being the same month that Williamson announced that he would be a professional before being chosen by the New Orleans Pelicans.

The argument about Williamson's eligibility is at the heart of the legal fight for Williamson's endorsement potential. Williamson's lawsuit stated that Prime Sports violated the state's sports agent law, by not including waivers about the loss of eligibility by signing the contract and the fact that neither Prime Sports nor Ford were registered as agents in North Carolina.

Lawyers for Prime Sports and Ford argue that the Athletes Uniform Agents Act would not apply if Williamson was not eligible to play college basketball from the start.

Duke has repeatedly declined to comment on the case because he is not involved in the litigation, but released a statement in January that the school had previously reviewed Williamson's eligibility and found no concern.