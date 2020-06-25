Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik finalize divorce: report

It was officially finished for Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik.

The divorce decree for the separated couple was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court three weeks ago, reports People.

According to court documents, the 40-year-old "New Girl" star and Pechenik, 48, will have joint custody of their two children, Elsie Otter, 4, and Charlie Wolf, 3.

The couple has also made some legal name adjustments. The actress, who changed her last name to Pechenik when they were married, has restored her last name to Deschanel, according to the documents. They have also legally changed their children's last names to include Deschanel.

"The children's last names will always be Pechenik, and Deschanel will be just a middle name and will only be used in documents," according to the documents, according to The Blast. "This is done to facilitate shared custody that the parties share and to alleviate any legal confusion when the mother travels with the children."

According to People's reports, the former also agreed that they will not divide their assets, made up of "all retirement pensions" or "deferred compensation."

The ex-couple first announced their divorce in September last year. In a joint statement, Deschanel and Pechenik said: "After much discussion and a long period of contemplation, we have decided that we are better as friends, business partners, and co-parents rather than life partners."

Then, in October, Pechenik formally filed for Deschanel's divorce after four years of marriage. It is his second; She was previously married to Death Cab for Cutie's frontman Ben Gibbard. They finalized their divorce in 2012.

Deschanel quickly moved in with new man Jonathan Scott. The news that she and the 42-year-old "Property Brothers" star, who met on the set of "Carpool Karaoke", came out within a week after she and Pechenik announced their separation.

The couple became an Instagram official in October 2019 and made their red carpet debut as a couple the following month.

Scott spoke about their new relationship in January and said their families "clicked."

Deschanel representatives did not immediately respond to our request for comment.