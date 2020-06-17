Zoom is worth more than Uber and Cameo is prospering: this is 2020

Me: Robot dogs, Brett Favre, zombie companies, O.J. Simpson's birthday …

Just another Tuesday in 2020. Let's go in.

Do you want a dog without all the disgust of slime, stomach massages and unconditional devotion? Good for the bargain price of $ 74,500 you can skip the adorable carbon-based variety and get a Spot (very originally called).

The agile four-legged robot from Boston Dynamics Until now it has been used mainly by researchers. Now, any business can pre-order theirs. To do what, exactly? According to the company: "The combination of Spot's sophisticated software and high-performance mechanical design allows the robot to increase difficult or dangerous human work."

CNN Business & # 39; Jordan Valinsky has more.

CAMEO IS QUARANTINE PEAK

The quarantine has been excellent for Cameo, the company that allows basics like you and me to pay celebrities (we're using that term slightly) To talk to them.

Want to zoom in with Brett Favre? That will cost you $ 5,000 for 10 minutes. Lance Bass is a bargain at $ 1,250.

In the trash you will find meterostly cast members of reality TV, including "90 Day Fiancé", "Survivor" and "Real Housewives of Orange County".

Sorry for "Entourage" fans (for many reasons, really) but Jeremy Piven seems to have abandoned after allegedly charging $ 15,000 for a call.

For celebrities Cameo is a quick and easy way to make a neat profit while doing very little work. It's not that different from their pre-pandemic lives, but now they don't even have to get off the couch or put on makeup.

ZOOM: THE QUARANTINE UBER

Did you notice how i just "Zoom" casually used as a verb right now? That probably would not have happened four months ago.

Zoom Video Communications is possibly the largest beneficiary of the 2020 quarantine.

The stock has shot up over 250%. so far this year. It is valued at $ 67 billion. To put that in perspective: Zoom is now more valuable than Uber.

Not bad for a company that is just over nine years old, went public a little over a year ago, and is expected to generate less than $ 2 billion in annual sales this fiscal year.

Did I just say BAZOOKA?

Stock markets about to face reckoningsays an investor who has a pretty good track record for predicting financial disasters.

Here is a sample of what Scott Minerd, Chief Investment Officer, Guggenheim Partners, had to say about the Fed's recent efforts to shore up the markets:

"It is a worrying precedent that the Federal Reserve will sit there and continue to fund these zombie companies that don't deserve to exist. "

"There is a point where the Federal Reserve will have to take out a bazooka … And I think the Fed's option to buy stocks is on the table. "

… And I think the Fed's option to buy stocks is on the table. " Quick side note: The idea of ​​the Fed buying stocks is not only unprecedented, it may not even be legal. But since the Fed is the Fed, I am sure they can avoid that.

On the economic recovery: "People have totally underestimated how long this is going to take."

In February, when US stocks were really on fire, he issued this warning to his clients: "This will eventually end badly. I have never in my career seen anything as crazy as what is happening right now."

We hear you Scott!

THE BRONCO IS BACK. HBD, O.J.

If you were alive and near a television in 1994There's a good chance that you spent June 17 watching police cars chase O.J. Simpson in a white Ford Bronco on a highway in Southern California. (Life before the broadcast was a simpler time.)

That chase that made the Bronco synonymous with Simpson was 26 years ago today.

And in a strange twistFord announced this week that the Bronco is making a comeback after being off the assembly line for 24 years.

The debut date of the new Bronco? July 9, which turns out to be The birthday of the Bronco's most famous passenger.

The Ford Bronco 2021 was supposed to launch in the spring, but due to the pandemic, the launch was delayed. Ford says the timing was "pure coincidence." (… Was it, though?)

IN OTHER NEWS