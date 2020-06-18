Zoom responds to the backlash of privacy by providing end-to-end encryption for all its users

End-to-end encryption is considered one of the most private ways to communicate online and allows users to have secure conversations without anyone, including the platform they are talking on, having access to the data.

"We have identified a path forward that balances the legitimate right of all users to the privacy and security of users on our platform," Zoom CEO Eric Yuan said in a blog post.

Yuan sparked a huge reaction earlier this month when he said in a profit call that Focus ( ZM ) it would not offer end-to-end encryption to the company's free users because it wants to "work together with the FBI, with the local police in case some people use Zoom for bad purposes."

Encryption has long been a point of conflict between tech companies and law enforcement, and companies like Apple ( AAPL ) and Facebook ( full board ) They have rejected the demands to allow access to their platforms.

Privacy concerns have haunted Zoom since the end of March, when the company acknowledged that its video meetings lacked end-to-end encryption despite marketing material that indicated this.

Zoom responded by freezing all new features for 90 days to work on security issues and acquiring secure messaging firm Keybase to help shore up its encryption capabilities.

And offering encryption to all of its users has become even more important to Zoom, which was created as a remote tool for the workplace, but is suddenly used for private events like birthdays, funerals, government meetings, and activist meetings.

"With all the dissenters and everyone using Zoom now, I think (offering end-to-end encryption only to paid users) is a mistake," said Bruce Schneier, a cybersecurity expert and member of the Berkman Center at the University of Harvard. Internet and society. "I want them to have other functions as profit centers, not security."

As Zoom rolls out the feature, free users will be asked for additional information to verify their accounts, such as a phone number (users can register with just an email address) to "reduce the massive creation of abusive accounts" Yuan said.

End-to-end encryption will also be an optional feature that Zoom users should enable, as it can limit some features, including the ability to dial via phone or record meetings.

Encrypting large video conferences is also a bigger challenge than encrypting text messages or smaller conversations, which services like WhatsApp and Signal already offer. With a one-to-one connection, the message or call data is protected on the sender's device, and only the receiver's device has the key to decrypt it once it arrives.

Simply put, the more pairs of connections or "ends" there are to encrypt, the more data you will need to protect, and even the free version of Zoom can accommodate up to 100 participants per meeting.

"If you think about what Zoom is doing, they are collecting all the videos, all the voices, putting them together, showing them really well. If those things are being done downtown, they have to work on it," Schneier said. . "It gets exponentially more difficult as the size of the meeting grows."

However, it is not an insurmountable task, and it might be worth restoring the confidence of Zoom users after a series of privacy and security issues.

"It is difficult, but it is not difficult to go to the moon," Schneier said. "You just have to do it hard."