Zoom's revenues soar 169% as people come to the service during the pandemic

Focus ZM He said Tuesday that his income soared 169% from the year before to $ 328 million during the three months ending in April, as he became the video conferencing service for many trapped at home during the pandemic.

The company reported an even more astronomical increase in commercial customers. There were approximately 265,400 companies with more than 10 employees using their platform, an increase of 354% over the previous year.

Zoom shares rose nearly 4% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the earnings report. As of Tuesday's close, the stock had tripled since the beginning of the year.

"The COVID-19 crisis has fueled an increased demand for distributed interactions and collaboration, face-to-face with Zoom," CEO Eric Yuan said in a statement.