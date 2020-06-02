Zoom's revenues soar 169% as people come to the service during the pandemic

The company reported an even more astronomical increase in commercial customers. There were approximately 265,400 companies with more than 10 employees using their platform, an increase of 354% over the previous year.
Zoom shares rose nearly 4% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the earnings report. As of Tuesday's close, the stock had tripled since the beginning of the year.
"The COVID-19 crisis has fueled an increased demand for distributed interactions and collaboration, face-to-face with Zoom," CEO Eric Yuan said in a statement.
Yuan said the pandemic had also resulted in a huge increase in the number of free Zoom users, who can receive calls up to 40 minutes before being asked to pay.
While Zoom's business has undoubtedly benefited from increased use during the pandemic, it also received unwanted attention.
A number of security issues emerged in early March, including controversies over the level of encryption it provides and the practice of "Zoombombing," where trolls interrupt meetings to share profanity or pornography, prompting scrutiny from authorities. Americans and temporary bans on schools in New York. City and Singapore.
Zoom responded by struggling to make arrangements, suspending all new features for a period of 90 days to focus on privacy and security measures. That 90-day period will end at the end of next month.