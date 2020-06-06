Zuckerberg publishes & # 39; Black lives matter & # 39; and agrees to review Facebook's policies

"For members of our black community: I am with you. Your lives matter. Black lives matter," he wrote.

Facebook will review its policies on both fronts, Zuckerberg said, specifically explaining "cases of excessive use of police or state force" and "civil unrest," as well as "the reality of voting amid a pandemic."

Zuckerberg previously said that Facebook would remove any posts that incite violence. no matter who published it – instead of putting any kind of warning label on it. When asked about the decision to leave Trump's posts during this week's town hall, he said that Facebook's policies currently do not cover the use of force by the state because states are legally authorized to use force, according to a transcription Posted by Recode. According to the transcript, Zuckerberg called for a "balanced" discussion of changing that policy.

In Friday's note, he said the company will now consider approaches to problematic content other than simply leaving or removing it.

"I know that many of you think that we should have labeled the President's posts somehow last week," he said, adding that he has started internal discussions about how to address those questions in the future.

"Overall, I am concerned that this approach runs the risk of leading us to editorialize on content that we don't like, even if it doesn't violate our policies, so I think we should proceed very carefully," he added.

However, it failed to guarantee imminent amendments to Facebook's policies.

"I want to make it clear that while we are looking at all of these areas, we may not have the changes we want to make in all of them," he said.