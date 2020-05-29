15 most memorable Goodfellas quotes

Most people would say that the best gangster movie ever made is The Godfatherbut a strong argument could be made in favor of Martin Scorsese Goodfellas. He is arguably the more entertaining of the two, with his impeccable soundtrack, quick cuts, sense of humor, voice-over narration, and narrative structure throughout the venue.

Also, it is based on a true story. Henry Hill's life really happened. The Corleone family is completely fictional. GoodfellasThe adaptation of the real events adds a completely new layer to both the comedy and the tragedy of the story. With that in mind, here are the top 10 most memorable quotes from Goodfellas.

Updated May 28, 2020 by Ben Sherlock: Even with the critical acclaim received by The Irishman, Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas remains one of his most popular films. Several critics compared The Irishman to Goodfellas, but called it a more mature film. It has a slower pace, a more nihilistic tone, and a greater focus on the immense guilt that rattles around the gangsters' heads. With its fast pace, dark humor, and Jules and Jim-inspired edition everywhere, Goodfellas is infinitely re-observable, so we've updated this list with a few more entries.

fifteen I like to go this way …

"I like to go this way. It's better than waiting in line. "

The long follow-up shot through the Copacabana found in Goodfellas It is one of the most iconic shots in the history of cinema. Henry skips the line, leads Karen to the club through the kitchen, and brings them a table right in front of the stage. It is easy to see why Karen was seduced by Henry's lavish lifestyle.

14 You lost eight F ****** aprons on this guy

When a man with a gunshot wound collapses at the door of Tuddy's restaurant, Henry takes action and begins covering the wound with aprons until the man arrives safely in the back of an ambulance.

For all intents and purposes, this makes him a hero. But Tuddy doesn't see it that way; he only sees all the missing aprons. He says, "You're a real jerk. You lost eight fucking aprons on this guy. I don't know what the hell is wrong with you. I have to toughen this boy up.

13 To me, it meant being someone in a neighborhood full of no one

What it does Goodfellas Arguably the best mafia movie ever made is that it doesn't just depict hitmen who kill people for gangsters and gangsters who steal cigarettes from trucks. It also shows the seductive nature of the mob lifestyle.

We understand exactly why Henry Hill wanted to be a gangster and why that lifestyle seemed so appealing. When I was growing up, being a gangster seemed "be someone in a neighborhood full of nobody."

12 F *** You, Pay Me

In a voiceover, Henry explains what it's like to have Paulie as a business partner: "Any problem, he goes to Paulie. Problems with an invoice, you can go to Paulie. Problems with the police, deliveries, Tommy, you can call Paulie. But now, the guy has to find Paulie's money every week, no matter what. Bad business? Fuck you, pay me. Oh, did you have a fire? Fuck you, pay me. The place was struck by lightning, huh? Fuck you, pay me.

eleven You would be late to your own F ****** Funeral

Long before Pulp fiction would make him an icon, Samuel L. Jackson played a small role as Stacks Edwards in Goodfellas. Instead of getting rid of the truck they used in the Lufthansa heist as it was supposed to, Stacks was stoned.

So Tommy goes to his apartment and tells him to get dressed. But while dressing, Tommy says, "You would be late for your own f * ckin 'funeral,"And he shoots him in the back of the head.

10 They even shot Tommy in the face …

They even shot Tommy in the face, so his mother was unable to give him an open coffin at the funeral.

Perhaps the most horrible moment of all Goodfellas It is when Tommy addresses what he thinks is the ceremony in which they will do it and kill him. When Henry explains the whole thing, we have a haunting look and how strictly the mob sticks to its rules: "It was revenge for Billy Batts, and a lot of other things. And there was nothing we could do about it. Batts was a made man, and Tommy was not. And we had to sit still and take it. It was among the Italians. It was a real fat ball. They even shot Tommy in the face, so his mother couldn't give him an open coffin at the funeral. "

9 9 I have to admit the truth …

I have to admit the truth. I'm excited.

One of the smartest moves Martin Scorsese made with writing and directing Goodfellas it followed Karen's and Henry's stories. The film not only explores the mindset of someone who ends up being a career criminal; explore the mindset of someone who gets romantically involved with you. And Lorraine Bracco plays the character with such seriousness and humanity. Our first look at her psyche is fascinating: “I know that there are women, like my best friends, who got out of there the moment her boyfriend gave them a gun to hide. But I did not. I have to admit the truth. I'm excited.

8 I'm an average nobody …

I'm an average nobody. I get to live the rest of my life like a jerk.

At the end of GoodfellasIt might seem like Henry calms down by selling all his friends to the FBI and entering the Witness Protection Program. But as his latest voice-over monologue points out, he has been completely unsatisfied. He had everything he always wanted and then lost it. Now, he has to live a mundane life in the suburbs like everyone else. Henry could have avoided prison by betraying all of his friends, something they told him since childhood that he should never do, but he feels as caught up in his new life as if he had gone to prison.

7 7 I'm going to look for the papers …

I'm going to look for the papers, the papers.

A common characteristic among the best crime stories is that they explore how criminals get their nicknames, and it is generally quite trivial. For example, in the first scene of the first episode of The wireJimmy McNulty launches into a monologue about how his mother gave a boy a beautiful name, and then one day, just because he forgot to grab a sweater on the way out and ended up with a runny nose, ended up with the lifelong nickname Snot . This pioneered Goodfellas, in which Henry Hill says: "There was Jimmy Two Times, who got that nickname because he said it all twice."

6 6 Hey, Tommy, if I were to break your balls …

Hey, Tommy, if I was going to break your balls, I'd tell you to go home and get your glitter box.

Joe Pesci's character Tommy DeVito has a contentious relationship with almost everyone, but none more than Billy Batts. Billy knows that Tommy is a fanatic and he likes to push his buttons. Tommy asks politely "Just don't go to my balls, Billy, okay?"

And then Billy says, "Hey, Tommy, if I were to break your balls, I'd tell you to go home and get your glitter box. Now, this kid, this kid was great. They used to call him Spitshine Tommy. I swear to God! Now, I'd make your shoes look like shit mirrors. 'Excuse my language.' It's a tense scene as we're just waiting for Tommy to explode, and he does.

5 5 If we wanted something, we just took it

Part of what he does Goodfellas The quintessential mafia movie is his exploration of the mafia lifestyle and what leads people to organized crime in the first place. As Henry Hill explains in a voiceover: “For us, living in a different way was crazy. Uh, for us, those good people who worked shitty jobs to get paychecks and took the subway to go to work every day and feared their bills were dead. I mean, they were dumb. They had no balls. If we wanted something, we just took it. If anyone complained twice, they beat them up so much, believe me, they never complained again. "

4 4 Oh I like this …

Oh, I like this. One dog goes in one direction, the other dog goes in the other direction.

One of Martin Scorsese's trademarks is putting his mother, Catherine Scorsese, in his movies. But she generally has a cameo. His biggest role is in Goodfellas, when she plays Tommy Devito's mother. Tommy, Jimmy and Henry come to visit her and eat something. It's a long scene, at least relative to this fast-paced movie, and the tension comes from the fact that there's a bloody guy in the trunk of his car. All the time, he is in the back of our minds, while Tommy nonchalantly analyzes his mother's new painting: "Oh, I like this one. One dog goes on one side, the other dog goes on the other side, and this guy says, "What do you want from me?"

3 Never rate your friends …

Never criticize your friends and always keep your mouth shut.

Martin Scorsese was unable to secure funding for Goodfellas until Robert De Niro agreed to play the mobster Jimmy Conway in the film. He is not the star of the film, but he is an important figure in the life of Henry Hill. As a child, Henry is arrested and says nothing to the police, which makes the other gangsters proud.

RELATED: "As Far As I Can Remember …" 10 Facts Behind The Scenes About Goodfellas

Jimmy says: "I'm not mad, I'm proud of you. You took your first pinch like a man and you learn two great things in your life. Look at me. Never criticize your friends and always keep your mouth shut." In repeated views, this scene acts as a harrowing omen for the grand finale.

2 What do you mean, I'm funny?

Joe Pesci could have won his Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in this scene alone. It is one of the first scenes in the movie and sets his dangerously unstable prankster character early. Henry says "You are really funny!" and her smile falls. "What do you mean, I'm funny?? … Do you mean my way of speaking? Henry says "It's just, you know, you're just funny. It's funny how you tell the story and everything." Pesci character Tommy DeVito says: "How funny? I mean, what's funny?" Finally, he transfers and he yells: "I mean, funny like I'm a clown? I have fun. I make you laugh, am I here to fuck, have fun? And then it turns out she was playing with him the whole time.

one Since I can remember I always wanted to be a gangster

This line from the beginning of the movie is not just the best quote from Goodfellas; It could be the best date in the history of cinema. It is not only memorable and an exciting way to start the movie; Its location in history speaks volumes. We just saw these three guys sitting in silence, driving across the field, and then they open the trunk of the car to reveal a bloody man. They stab him, shoot him and bury him. Then Scorsese approaches Ray Liotta and, in a voiceover when Tony Bennett's "Rags to Riches" appears on the soundtrack, says: "Since I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster." Did you really want this life? It opens the discussion about the gangster lifestyle that explores the entire movie.

