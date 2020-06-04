2 New York police officers shot, another stabbed during post-curfew confrontation, unclear if it's related to Floyd's protests

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know when starting your day …

New York on the edge: 2 New York police officers shot, another stabbed during the post-curfew confrontation

Two New York City police officers were shot and another was stabbed in Brooklyn on Wednesday night during a post-curfew confrontation with a knife-carrying suspect, police said, according to multiple reports. It was not immediately clear if the incident was related to the unrest over the death of George Floyd.

Police said one officer was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the hand. They were rushed to Kings County Hospital and were expected to survive, according to the New York Post. The suspect was detained after officers shot him multiple times, police said.

The shooting occurred in Brooklyn nearly four hours after 8 p.m. The curfew that was implemented to calm the continuing unrest over the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25 after a white officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes at a time captured by a video from a cell phone.

It started after a suspect approached an officer around 11:45 p.m. and stabbed him in the neck, a police source told the New York Post.

The officer and suspect fought for the weapon, resulting in gunshots that hit the other two officers. The suspect was rushed to a critically ill hospital, according to The Post.

News of the incident only fueled tensions in a city that was already on the brink of several days of violence and looting since Floyd's death sparked protests, riots and looting across the country. Police were en masse in cities across the country on Wednesday night to impose curfews that were believed to help reduce nighttime riots, and authorities expected a calmer night amid ongoing riots. Click here for more information on our main story..

Obama urges Floyd protesters to use anger to implement change and 'make people in power uncomfortable'

Former President Barack Obama, in a virtual town hall hosted by his foundation on Wednesday, called on protesters to channel their anger at the death of George Floyd on an opportunity to pressure leaders to make real policy changes and compared the Current protests with the riots of the 1960s.

The city council was organized by the Obama Foundation's My Brother & # 39; s Keeper Alliance, which supports young men of color. During the event, Obama said he rejected a debate that came up in "a bit of internet chat" about "voting versus protests, politics and participation versus civil disobedience and direct action."

"This is not one or the other. This is somewhat, "he said." And to achieve real change, we both have to highlight a problem and make people in power feel uncomfortable, but we also have to translate that into practical solutions and laws that can be implemented and monitored. and make sure we're following up. "

Obama also urged "all mayors in the country to review their use of force policies" with their communities and "commit to reporting on planned reforms" before prioritizing their implementation.

Trump strikes back after Mattis condemns his "mockery" of the Constitution: "I'm glad he's gone!"

James Mattis, who served as President Trump's first secretary of defense, called on the president in a statement to The Atlantic released Wednesday, urging Americans to "reject and hold accountable those who would mock our Constitution."

Trump issued his own condemnation on Twitter Wednesday night, noting that then-President Obama removed Mattis as head of the US Central Command. USA In 2013.

"Probably the only thing Barack Obama and I have in common is that we both had the honor of firing Jim Mattis, the most overrated general in the world," Trump wrote. "I asked for his resignation letter and I felt very good about it. His nickname was 'Chaos', which I didn't like, and I changed it to 'Mad Dog'. His main strength was not military, but personal public relations. I gave him a new life, things to do and battles to win, but he rarely "brought home the bacon." I didn't like his "leadership" style or much more about him, and many others. they agree. I'm glad he's gone! " Click here for more.

