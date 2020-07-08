20 named storms expected for hurricane season, the most since 2005

This is the first of a season in which the group has made such a high prediction. The only other time that CSU researchers predicted 20 or more storms was in their unprecedented August 2005 season update.
The previous record for the first named storm E was 2005. While this season is at a record pace and comparisons can easily be made with the 2005 season, there is much more to a season than the number of storms.
A quick comparison of the first five named storms for this year so far shows that 2005 had three hurricanes, including categories 4 and 5. And each of the first five storms in the 2005 season made landfall in the Caribbean or the Gulf. from Mexico. Meanwhile, the first five storms of the 2020 season have been short-lived tropical storms and only two have made landfall.
The ingredients are ripe for an active season.
The team in the state of Colorado continues to point out many key factors that favor above-average activity across the Atlantic.
For starters, sea surface temperatures in much of the Atlantic hurricane-rearing areas are well above average and have been for several months. Storms feed on the warm waters of the ocean and can be strengthened in those conditions. Warm ocean temperatures are expected to remain in place in the peak months of the hurricane season, August through October.
"Another reason for CSU's active forecast of the hurricane season is that the odds of El Niño this summer / fall are extremely low," according to Colorado state researcher Phil Klotzbach. When El Niño is present, it reduces hurricane activity in the Atlantic due to increased vertical wind shear: changes in wind speed and direction with height that prevent hurricanes from forming.
In addition to these favorable seasonal conditions, the researchers also expect strong tropical waves to move off the coast of Africa. These tropical waves will be able to exploit the warm water, so the group also expects nine hurricanes, four of which will be major hurricanes (category 3-5).
A storm could form on the east coast
This low pressure system is already causing widespread rains from the Gulf coast to the Carolinas. Still, the system currently does not pose a threat to become a tropical storm as it is above ground.
However, the National Hurricane Center projects that the storm will gradually move out to the Carolinas by Thursday. As the system does so, it will hit the warm waters of the Gulf Stream and could quickly become a tropical storm.
If that happens, it will be called Fay and it will also set another record. The first named sixth storm was also in 2005, but did not occur until July 21.
Regardless of whether this system turns into a tropical storm, it will bring heavy rain to the Carolinas in the coming days. A generalized total of 3 to 6 inches with higher isolated amounts will be possible along the Carolina coast.
After moving offshore, the system is predicted to move parallel to the mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts. It will bring moderate rain and an increase in waves and rip currents towards the end of the week and until the weekend.
The full extent of the impacts will not be known until the system is moved offshore.