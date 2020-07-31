2020 Election: USPS workers sound alarm bells over new policies that may affect mail in voting, reports Washington Post

Citing several postal workers and union leaders, the Post reported that parts of the country are experiencing at least a two-day delay in receiving mail, including express mail, as a result of new policies by the US Postal Service. .

The current order book is worsening to the point that workers fear they will not be able to locate all the voter ballots in time for them to be processed, the newspaper reported.

The new procedures for the USPS were presented in a memo earlier this month and are under the leadership of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a longtime Donald Trump supporter and fundraiser, who took over his role in June.

Trump has been a vocal critic of the growing mail-order vote of several states, despite using that option to cast his own ballot. While currently tracking 2020 rival Joe Biden in the polls, Trump said Thursday that delays in processing postal votes would undermine the legitimacy of the November 3 election and suggested delaying it, though the power to set the date of the elections falls to Congress. There is no evidence of widespread electoral fraud associated with voting by mail.

In a statement to CNN on Thursday, the USPS acknowledged some "temporary service impacts" of the recent changes, but questioned concerns that the cost-cutting and efficiency measures implemented by DeJoy will interfere with the timely delivery of votes for mail.

"However, to be clear, and despite any claims to the contrary, we are not slowing down electoral mail or any other mail. Instead, we continue to employ a robust and proven process to ensure proper handling of all electoral mail consistent with our standards, "said USPS spokesman David Partenheimer.

The new policies include reducing hours within the U.S. Postal Service, according to the memo obtained by CNN showing the talking points given to USPS managers across the country on July 10.

According to the memorandum, overtime, including late travel and additional travel for USPS workers, is no longer authorized or accepted. This is explained as a cost reduction measure that could save financially troubled USPS about $ 200 million.

"One aspect of these changes that can be difficult for employees is that, temporarily, we can see mail left behind or mail on the floor of the work room or on the docks … which is not typical," reads in the note.

The memo says that any mail that is left will be informed with the "root causes" of the delays addressed the next day, with the intention that the volume of delayed mail will decrease over time, but the reality of that remains unclear. since the changes are new.

The Washington Post reported that mail containers that would otherwise be ready for delivery have been left at post offices due to scheduling and routing changes, and mail carriers are sorting more mail, increasing delivery time. . U.S. Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey wrote to DeJoy last week, saying his constituents have been experiencing delivery delays for more than three days.

DeJoy said in a statement Monday that the Postal Service is in a "financially unsustainable position" and that the agency needs "to review our operations and make the necessary adjustments" to operate efficiently.

Partenheimer said in the statement that "such impacts will be monitored and temporary as the root causes of any problems will be addressed as necessary and corrected as appropriate."

He went on to say that DeJoy is not subject to Trump's influence and that the "notion that the Postmaster General makes decisions about the Postal Service by order of the President is totally misplaced and misplaced."

The USPS financial struggles are not new, but the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the problem and has affected agency employees. Former Postmaster General Megan Brennan had warned that the agency would run out of money in September if financial assistance was not provided.

On Wednesday, the Treasury Department announced that it reached an agreement with the USPS on the "terms and conditions" for $ 10 billion in the form of loans, financing the department and President Donald Trump had blocked unless the USPS made reforms.

"While USPS can finance its operating expenses without additional loans at this time, we are pleased to have reached an agreement on the material terms and conditions of a loan, if necessary," said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a release. .

Union President Mark Dimondstein had previously told CNN that receiving the emergency funds requested by USPS is crucial for postal workers to continue to do their jobs, including ensuring that ballot-by-mail ballots are handled properly.

"If funding does not come, everything we do, including voting by mail, will be much more difficult," Dimondstein told CNN.