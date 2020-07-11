& # 39; Soda pumps & # 39; and & # 39; pizza safety & # 39;: the lessons of making a car for Domino & # 39; s





Local Motors is an automotive company that focuses on collaborative and collaborative design, so De Peyer tapped his online community of auto enthusiasts for ideas. He befriended the pizza drivers at his local Domino & # 39; s. He visited the car dealerships with pizza carry bags, to see how well they fit in different vehicles. Learned that some pizza delivery drivers didn't want tot a franchise car, because they would be reimbursed for the wear and tear of their own vehicles, resulting in a higher salary.

It wasn't just about designing the best pizza delivery vehicle. Had to do the conductors want deliver pizzas on it, and not just because the car looked great.

De Peyer quickly realized that the best way to help everyone involved (the customer, the driver, Domino & # 39; s, the franchise owner) was to hyper focus on the driver.

each delivery meant more deliveries, and therefore more pizzas per shift, allowing for faster customer deliveries while increasing revenue for everyone on the business side. "If we could help a driver reduce at least 30 seconds each delivery, that would equate to an additional $ 3-5k a year," de Peyer wrote this week in Twitter . Less time spenteach delivery meant more deliveries, and therefore more pizzas per shift, allowing for faster customer deliveries while increasing revenue for everyone on the business side. By last, Domino & # 39; s ( DMPZF ) and de Peyer opted to upgrade an existing vehicle rather than take on the costly task of building a new vehicle from scratch, they chose the Chevy Spark for its size, warranty, price and fuel economy, de Peyer said. The update was made with input from auto enthusiasts in more than 50 countries. They built an oven in the vehicle with an outside door, to facilitate loading and unloading of the pizza, heated by the front passenger seat heater, which was stripped. Instead of a second seat, the car had a custom tray that contained the pizzas, side dishes, and drinks. He had learned from drivers that it was difficult to keep a two-liter soda bottle stationary in a typical car. "If you're a delivery driver and you're giving a family two pies and a shake, you're basically giving them a soda bomb," de Peyer said in an interview with CNN Business. "If they open the soda and you spray on them, will they order from Domino's again? And they can tip the driver less if they see them again." Initially, de Peyer and the online community believed that the car should have a built-in GPS for navigation. But conversations with drivers revealed that they did not want that. Writing an address took time. Drivers felt it was better to learn the neighborhoods in which they worked. Then there was the issue of what De Peyser calls "pizza security." Drivers rushing to make a delivery can't have pizzas sliding all over their vehicle. Drivers never knew when someone might cut or pull them back, forcing them to slam on the brakes. That could ruin the pizza. Therefore, the pizza holders in the car were designed to keep the boxes firmly in place. A light was added to the exterior of the car near the driver's door to illuminate any puddles when entering and leaving the car. In 2013, de Peyer sent the final product to Domino & # 39; s. Another company manufactured the vehicles, and 154 of the vehicles, now called DXP (short for "delivery expert"), began appearing in 2015. DXP has been Since then, food delivery has increased in popularity. Companies like DoorDash, Instacart and Postmates raised hundreds of millions of dollars. But the cars are not yet suitable for food delivery, and even Domino & # 39; s has given up its quest for the perfect delivery vehicle. At least a lonerDXP has been found in a junkyard For pizza businesses and franchises, it's generally more cost-effective to let drivers buy and use their own vehicles. But the increased demand for food delivery during the pandemic has led Local Motors CEO Jay Rogers to think there is still an untapped market for a custom food delivery vehicle. "There are these really tectonic changes," said Rogers. "You need a vehicle that is clean, ready to deliver and capable of alerting you when something arrives. It takes a lot, even more than before, when Domino & # 39; s was perhaps one of the only players."





