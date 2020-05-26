& # 39; The unfolding story is worrying & # 39; for diabetes and COVID-19







The American Diabetes Association has dedicated an entire section of its journal, Diabetes Care, to the topic of "diabetes and COVID-19," publishing a variety of articles with new data to help guide physicians in patient care.

"Certain groups are more vulnerable to COVID-19, particularly older people and people with underlying medical conditions. Because diabetes is one of the conditions associated with high risk, the diabetes community urgently needs to know more about the COVID-19 and its effects on people with diabetes, "says an introductory comment.

Entitled "COVID-19 in People with Diabetes: Lessons Urgently Needed from Early Reports," the commentary is written by the journal's editor-in-chief, Matthew Riddle, MD, of Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, and his colleagues.

Also writing in the same issue, William T. Cefalu, MD, and colleagues from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) point out that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is known to enter cells through the enzyme angiotensin-converting receptor 2 (ACE-2).

The ACE-2 receptor) is known to be found in the lungs and upper respiratory tract, "but we also know that it is expressed in other tissues such as the heart, the small and large intestine, and the pancreas," they say, as well as "in the kidney ".

Thus, emerging reports of acute kidney injury as a result of COVID-19, as well as the impact on many other endocrine / metabolic and gastrointestinal outcomes.

"Pilot clinical studies (observational and interventional) are needed to support the understanding or treatment of COVID-19 related diseases within the NIDDK mission," they say.

Though collected quickly, data "offers important clues"

Part of the new terrain covered in the journal articles includes an analysis of COVID-19 results by type of glucose-lowering medication; remote glucose monitoring in hospitalized patients with COVID-19; a suggested approach to cardiovascular risk management in the COVID-19 era, as reported by Medscape Medical News; and the diagnosis and management of gestational diabetes during the pandemic.

Other articles provide new data for previously reported phenomena, including obesity as a risk factor for poorer COVID-19 outcomes and the role of hospital glycemic control in COVID-19 outcomes.

"The data reported in these articles was collected and analyzed quickly, in most cases under urgent and stressful conditions," Riddle and colleagues caution. "Therefore, some of the analyzes are understandably limited due to lack of data, incomplete follow-up, and the inability to identify infected but asymptomatic patients."

Still, they say, some points are clear. "The consistency of the findings in these rapidly published reports is reassuring in terms of scientific validity, but the development of the story is concerning."

Specifically, while diabetes does not appear to increase the likelihood of SARS-CoV-2 infection, progression to severe disease is more likely in people with diabetes and COVID-19, who are also two to three times more likely to require care. intensive, and die, compared to those infected but without diabetes.

"Neither the mechanisms underlying the increased risk nor the best interventions to limit it have yet to be defined, but the studies in this collection of articles offer important clues," say Riddle and colleagues.

Existing use of insulin related to COVID-19 risk of death

One of the articles is a retrospective study of 904 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 by Yuchen Chen, MD, from Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China, and colleagues.

Among the 136 patients with diabetes, mortality risk factors included advanced age (adjusted odds ratio (OR), increase of 1.09 per year; P = .001) elevated C-reactive protein (OR, 1.12; P = .043) and insulin use (OR, 3.58; P = .009).

"Attention should be paid to patients with diabetes and COVID-19 who use insulin," say the Chinese authors.

"It is unclear whether this was due to the effects of the insulin itself or the characteristics of the patients who were prescribed it," Riddle and colleagues note.

Chen and colleagues also found no difference in clinical outcomes between those patients with diabetes with COVID-19 who were taking an ACE inhibitor or an angiotensin II receptor blocker type I compared to those who did not. the existing recommendations to continue the use of this type of medicine.

Remote glucose monitoring, a novel tool for the isolation of COVID-19

Another publication, by Gilat Shehav-Zaltzman from Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, Israel, and colleagues, describes the use of remote remote glucose monitoring (GCM) in two hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who were isolated, one had diabetes type 1 and the other had type 2 diabetes, treated with basal bolus insulin.

Using Medtronic CGM systems, hospital staff were able to view real-time patient data uploaded to the web from computer terminals in virus-free areas outside of patient rooms. The hospital's endocrinology team had trained intensive care staff on how to replace the sensors weekly and calibrate them twice a day.

"The conversion of a personal CGM system originally designed for diabetes self-monitoring to equipment-based remote real-time glucose monitoring offers a novel tool for diabetes management in hospitalized patients in COVID isolation facilities- 19 ", Shehav-Zaltzman and colleagues write.

"This solution, in addition to remotely controlled ongoing clinical parameters (such as pulse rate, electrocardiogram, and oxygen saturation) adds to the quality of diabetes care and minimizes the risk of exposure and burden to the patient. personal, "they observe.

Riddle and his colleagues agree: "The newer methods of remote monitoring of glucose patterns could be of great help."

Key question: Does glycemic management make a difference?

On the important topic of hospital glucose control, Celestino Sardu, MD, PhD, from the University of Campania, Luigi Vanvitelli, Naples, Italy, and colleagues report on 59 hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 and moderately severe pneumonia.

They were classified as normoglycemic (n = 34) or hyperglycemic (n = 25), as well as with or without diabetes, according to a diagnosis that precedes the current disease.

Of the 25 patients with hyperglycemia, 15 patients were treated with insulin infusion and 10 patients were not.

In a risk-adjusted analysis, both patients with hyperglycemia and patients with diabetes had a higher risk of severe disease than those without diabetes and with normoglycemia.

Hyperglycemic patients treated with insulin infusion had a lower risk of severe disease than patients who did not receive an insulin infusion.

And while pointing to limitations, the authors say, "Our data showed that optimal glucose control in the immediate post-admission period for nearly 18 days was associated with a significant reduction in inflammatory cytokines and procoagulative status."

Riddle and colleagues say the findings of this non-random comparison were interpreted "as a suggestion that insulin infusion may improve outcomes."

"If the benefits of seeking excellent glycemic control by this means are confirmed, close monitoring of glucose levels will be essential."

More on obesity and COVID-19, this time from China

As it has become increasingly clear that obesity is a risk factor for severe COVID-19, the new data from China, where it was initially less obvious, supports the observations in Europe and the United States.

An article by Qingxian Cai, PhD, from the Southern University of Science and Technology, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China, and colleagues discusses this. They found that among 383 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the 41 obese patients (defined as a body mass index (BMI) ≥ 28 kg / m2) were significantly more likely to progress to severe disease compared to the 203 patients classified as who were normal weight (BMI, 18.5-23.9 kg / m2), with an odds ratio of 3.4.

A similar finding comes from Feng Gao, MD, PhD, of the First Affiliated Hospital of Wenzhou Medical University, China, and his colleagues, who studied 75 hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 and obesity (defined as a BMI> 25 kg. / m2 in this Asian population) to 75 patients without obesity matched by age and sex

After adjusting for clinical characteristics, including the presence of diabetes, people with obesity had a three-fold increased risk of progression to severe or critical COVID-19 status, with an almost linear relationship.

Emerging from the crisis: protecting the vulnerable, increasing the knowledge base

As the research community emerges from the crisis, "there must be renewed efforts for multidisciplinary research … with the goal of greatly increasing the knowledge base to understand how … the current threat from COVID-19" It affects "both healthy people and people with chronic illnesses, diseases and conditions," Cefalu and his colleagues conclude in their comment.

Riddle and his co-authors agree: "We will enter a longer interval in which we must continue to support the most vulnerable populations, especially the elderly, those with diabetes or obesity and those who lack the resources to limit daily exposure. to infections "We hope that a growing sense of community will help this task."

Riddle has reported that he received research funding through Oregon Health & Science University from AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, and Novo Nordisk, and advisory fees from Adocia, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, and Theracos. Cefalu has not reported any relevant financial relationships.

Diabetes care. Published online May 14, 2020. Diabetes Section and COVID-19

