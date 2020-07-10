4 mysterious objects seen in deep space, unlike anything seen

Astronomers are puzzled about four objects that were spotted in deep space by a massive radio telescope, according to reports.

LiveScience.com reported Thursday that highly circular objects that appear bright along the edges were discovered when astronomers reviewed archival data from radio telescopes in Australia and India.

Kristine Spekkens, an astronomer at the Royal Military College of Canada and Queen's University, told the science website that the objects appear to be something that has not yet been investigated.

"It may also be an extension of a previously known class of objects that we have not been able to explore," he said. Scientists have referred to objects as ORC, or "strange radio circles."

Australian astronomers in the study noted that the objects were found while working on the Pilot Universe Evolutionary Map, a continuous survey of the entire sky, using a square kilometer trajectory telescope.

The objects were described as circular, "discs with lighted edges." They do not "correspond to any kind of known object". Two of them are relatively close together, which could indicate some relationship. Two also present "an optical galaxy near the center of the radio emission."

"We speculate that they may represent a spherical shock wave from an extragalactic transient event, or the outflow, or a remnant, from end-to-end radiogalaxy," the scientists wrote.

The academic works were published on Arxiv.org.

The document lists some possible explanations but rules them out. They theorized that it could be a supernova remnant, a galactic planetary nebula, or a star-forming galaxy or ring galaxy.

The galaxy's theory of face-to-face star formation, for example, faded, in part, due to "lack of measurable optical emission" compared to radio emission.