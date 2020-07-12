4 Pakistani soldiers, 4 militants killed in shooting, according to military

A shooting in a northwestern region of Pakistan near the border with Afghanistan early Sunday left four soldiers and four militants dead, the Pakistan army said.

A statement from the military's public relations wing said the exchange of fire in North Waziristan took place after army personnel had surrounded the militants' hideout early Sunday morning.

"As soon as the troops cordoned off the area, the terrorists opened fire. All of the unearthed terrorists were killed by the security forces," the statement said. "In exchange for fire, four soldiers embraced the shahadat (martyrdom)."

The militants were not identified, but the Pakistani military has been fighting members of the Pakistani Taliban group, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) in North Waziristan for years.

The man who beheaded American journalist Daniel Pearl, three others linked to the crime will remain in jail, for now.

TTP, which has also expressed its support for the Islamic State in Afghanistan, declared war on the Pakistani government more than a decade ago. Since then, they have carried out a series of attacks, including a brutal assault on a Pakistan Army public school in northwest Peshawar in December 2014, killing 140 children and several teachers.

Pakistan's militant groups are often interconnected with those across the border in Afghanistan, making their progress in controlling terror critical, particularly as Washington seeks to advance a deal with the Afghan Taliban to end the 18 year war.

Associated Press contributed to this report..