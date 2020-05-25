5 action movies INTP will love (and 5 hate)

More than just glorious pieces and incredible stunts, action movies should take advantage of their settings and engage viewers with thoughtful discussions of their underlying themes. The characters and story must compel the audience to justify the grandeur of each action scene, or at least produce meaningful discussion.

For moviegoers under the MBTI® INTP (introverted, intuitive, thinking, perceptive) classification, they would generally choose those with a balance of brains and thighs. For that, here are five action movies that you will surely adore for providing that effect, and another five that you will probably hate.

10 Love: Oldboy (2003)





Before the emergence of neo-noir action movies, there were Older boy It emerged from the South Korean film scene and influenced other films in the genre. It's thanks to Park Chan-wook's brilliant directing, tense storytelling, and slick action sequences.

Like the second installment of the park Revenge trilogyThis film focuses on Oh Dae-su, a man imprisoned for 15 years, then released to find himself entangled in a network of corrupt figures and sinister aggressors. The result is a wild and bloody chase that INTPs are sure to enjoy.

9 9 Hate: Aces of Smokin (2007)





Quentin Tarantino's excessive clones may have appeared during the 1990s when the successes of Reservoir Dogs and Pulp fiction They were still fresh. But they still existed in the 2000s. One of the most famous is the actor by Joe Carnahan. Smokin's Aces.

With a cast that includes Ben Affleck, Jason Bateman, Andy Garcia, Taraji P. Henson, Alicia Keys, Ray Liotta, Common, Chris Pine and Ryan Reynolds, the story is about a manhunt for the mob-turned-informant. Expect colorful butchery and rude comedy that can be callous to INTPs rather than exciting.

8 Love: Dunkirk (2017)





Christopher Nolan is a reliable filmmaker when it comes to thinking about man's cinema. Most of his films will incorporate themes of time, ingenuity, morality, and epistemology under the simple premises of a mental heist, a magician's secret, and a trilogy of Batman movies.

For his World War II movie Dunkirk, focused on three perspectives (the mole, the water, and the air) to represent the intensity of Operation Dynamo. While the difference in length of time for each prospect may seem like a gimmick, INTPs will find it really cool and engaging.

7 7 Hate: xXx (2002)





Vin Diesel has his share of memorable characters. One of his most bankable roles is the extremist-turned-spy Xander Cage in xXx and xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. The character can be charismatic and entertaining, but like Dominic Toretto, his magnificent feat and outrageous stunts border on leaps of logic.

It is in his first movie outing that it came full circle. The story centers on the fact that the NSA hired him to destroy potential Russian terrorists. In addition to cliches, INTPs will make fun of the action.

6 6 Love: The Womb (1999)





Matrix It is considered a standard for contemporary science fiction movies. For those who have seen and have not seen the movie, it is easy to see why that is the case. Bullet time sequences. The themes of the blue pill and the red pill. Cyberpunk setup is never far from today. And the action sequences inspired by Hong Kong cinema are all iconic.

Despite the start of a troublesome trilogy, the first film solidified Neo's (Keanu Reeves) independent arc, the Chosen One, aiding a rebel force against the machines.

5 5 Hate: Fast and Furious (2009)





The fast and the furious The franchise has intensified from drift races to box office hits. It depends on whether any of the movies will be ingestible for all tastes. But in the case of INTP moviegoers, it will be difficult for them to tolerate the franchise's fourth film, ineptly titled Fast and Furious.

The film brought together Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto and Paul Walker's Brian O’Conner eight years after the first film to avenge the alleged murder of Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodríguez). While the action is great, the script is mediocre.

4 4 Love: Bourne's Ultimatum (2007)





Bourne's ultimatum is a timeless spy who solidified the Bourne Movies as standard for stylish action thrillers. This third entry continues on Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) and his desperate search for answers from his past under Operation Treadstone.

Ultimatum it stands out in its tense plot, intelligent characters and real scenes of international espionage. But more than that, he made the best use of Paul Greengrass's shaky camera cinematography to create strong action sequences. This is further demonstrated in an exciting punching match between Bourne and Desh in Tangier.

3 Hate: Jason Bourne (2016)





On the opposite side of the Bourne franchise, there is the fifth movie, aptly titled Jason Bourne. The film finds an elusive Bourne on the run from a CIA operation, spearheaded by cyber security officer Heather Lee, and desperate to uncover facts about his father and his involvement in Treadstone.

Even with Damon and Greengrass returning in the franchise, the movie offers the same manic thrill, but none of the witty stories and compelling intrigue that justified its action scenes. Speaking of which, they look strangely generic.

2 Love: Terminator 2: Doomsday (1991)





Terminator 2: Judgment Day It increased the stakes of the first movie and took a big turn by turning an enemy into an ally. The story still centers on Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), along with her son John (Edward Furlong) and her T-800 protector (Arnold Schwarzenegger), to avoid a global threat and an opposing force, the T-1000 (Robert Patrick )

INFPs are sure to find the ingredients they are looking for for an action movie: lavishly executed action sequences (from the mall chase to the Skynet ambush) and the cerebral themes of artificial intelligence, technological abuse, and human compassion. Just a great sequel.

one Hate: Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)





Michael Bay & # 39; s Transformers The franchise has been known for its negative reception among critics, however, it was well received by the public, in terms of box office. But both sides can agree that their fifth entry, The last knight, is where the franchise had run its course.

The movie follows Extinction age, where Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg) traces the ancient history of Cybertronians on Earth before a possessed Optimus Prime attempts to bring Cybertron to Earth. Expect the usual Michael Bay tropes at their highest, but with the most incompetent cinema in the franchise. So surely INTPs should skip this.

