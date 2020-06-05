5 Clint Eastwood Movies To Watch On Netflix (& 5 That Should Be Added)

The name Clint Eastwood is one of the most recognized worldwide, not only for his work as an actor, but also as a director and producer of high-quality films, which have marked history in the different periods of cinema.

Eastwood began his acting career in the 1950s, and 10 years later, he made a series of films in Italy (Spaghetti Westerns) that catapulted him to fame. With 15 years in the world of cinema, he made his directorial debut with the film. Play Misty For Me. With this step he had more creative control, adding to his filmography some of the most important titles in cinema. With 90 years and 65 years of work, he has hours and hours of productions that will forever remain among the best and some of them can be found on Netflix.

10 On Netflix: Jersey Boys (2014)

Eastwood directs this biographical film about the popular band from the 1960s, The four Seasons. The plot is based on the script for the Broadway musical, which delves into the difficult situations they had to go through and their success.

The renowned director wanted to bring the emotions of the stage to the big screen, so he chose to cast part of the Broadway cast. The band's leader, Frankie Valli, was portrayed by John Lloyd Young, who had already won a Tony Award for his role on stage.

9 9 Should be added: J. Edgar (2011)

Eastwood directs Leonardo DiCaprio, who makes a credible Hoover by concentrating on Hoover as an individual. J. Edgar is a biographical film that focuses on one event: the kidnapping of Charles Lindbergh's son and how this event represented a rapid increase in the influence of this character.

The story told in this way manages to deepen the person, deviating from a general story that would have only slightly described Hoover's life. It also helps the director tackle the plot through layers, where the obsessive personality of the main character is highlighted, along with his accomplishments.

8 On Netflix: the good, the bad, and the ugly (1966)

Western as a genre changed in Italy, with a variation in narrative, style, and timing: the films became known as Spaghetti Westerns. One of the most famous movies of this time is The good, the bad and the ugly, which can be seen on Netflix right now.

The Spaghetti Western changed some rules that had been imposed on the genre, where the main character always sought justice. Rather than being motivated by honor, the Spaghetti Western portrayed characters with more personal intentions. This film depicts a cruel and savage period, with antiheroes dealing with the different stereotypes imposed by time.

7 7 Should be added: Richard Jewell (2019)

This is the director's most recent film, in which a normal man is exalted to the status of a hero and then described as a villain. The film is based on a newspaper article that recounts the terrorist attacks of the 1996 Olympics.

The message in Richard Jewell It can be applied today, 20 years later, to a reality where fake news is regular and can question a person's actions. The consequences of the false accusations are clearly seen in the film, particularly in the way that they can destroy people's lives.

6 6 On Netflix: Sully (2016)

Clint Eastwood directs this film in his first appearance with Tom Hanks, and together they take the plot to a higher level. In this drama, the meaning of heroism in real life is debated, when one man steps in to detract from the work of another.

Stain It focuses on the investigation of Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger when he made an emergency landing on the Hudson River after a group of geese hit the plane he was flying. After being hailed as a hero by the media, Sully faces a trial to determine if he could have safely landed at the airport.

5 5 Should be added: The Mule (2018)

Another real life story from Clint Eastwood is The mule. Here, he not only directs, but also plays the main character: an 80-year-old man in ruins, who finds a job as a driver and ends up trafficking drugs from the Sinaloa cartel.

The story, which is based on an article published in the New York Times, explores a contradictory character who moves in a reactionary way. Eastwood gives the audience a great performance, after a season away from his acting role.

4 4 On Netflix: Dirty Harry (1971)

This movie is based on the novel. Absolutely true by Rita M. Fink and Harry Julian, inspired by a series of murders committed in San Francisco. The crime thriller depicts a society in which the failings of the judicial system cause a police officer to go beyond the permitted barriers to law enforcement.

The film is raw and violent and shows a reality without camouflage. In Dirty HarryClint Eastwood builds one of the most emblematic characters of his acting career and is accompanied by Andy Robinson, who manages to play one of the most remembered assassins in film history.

3 Should Add: Madison County Bridges (1995)

This is one of Eastwood's best-known films in which he acts, directs, and produces. The plot is based on the Robert James Waller novel, which tells the story of a lonely housewife who meets a National Geographic photographer with whom she falls in love.

The story begins after the protagonist's death, when her children find the newspaper in which she narrates her four days with this great love. Meryl Streep and Clint Eastwood make a powerful film with great sensitivity and the love of these characters can be perceived at all times. In this way, they become one of the most memorable couples in Hollywood.

2 On Netflix: Mystic River (2003)

This is one of the most important stories in Clint Eastwood's career as a director. It shows the misery, hopelessness, and ugly parts of the human soul. Eastwood examines the nature of man, justice and forgiveness through three characters marked by trauma.

Violence plays an important role in the film, where all the characters have experienced it in one way or another. On the other hand, guilt affects the minds of the protagonists, in relation to the three friends caught in a past that they cannot overcome.

one Should be added: Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

This is one of the most important films in Eastwood's filmography, in which he works again with director Don Siegel, after Dirty Harry. The plot is based on J. Campbell Bruce's book, which highlights the escape of three men from Alcatraz.

The script and direction focused on the escape plan, in detail, make the viewer feel the claustrophobia of prison confinement. One of the film's biggest successes was filming at Alcatraz, which helped the film achieve greater realism. Furthermore, the audience can decide the fate of the protagonists, allowing the film to end with impeccable precision.

