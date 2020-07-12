5 people were shot during a dispute in a Michigan apartment complex

Officers responded to a shooting call outside the complex in the 4900 block of Dunckle Road around 3 a.m., police said.

The victims of the shooting included three women, ages 19, 21, 26 and two men, ages 23 and 30. The three women were found at the scene and the two men far from the scene, police said.

The five shooting victims are being treated in local hospitals for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, the police chief said.

The police department said there is no suspicious information to report, and that there is no continuing threat to the community.