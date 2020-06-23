6 excuses why the Trump Tulsa rally was a failure

So…

Faced with what Trump hates the most, the empty seats, he and his White House have gone into overdrive to explain why the crowd was so small. Here are the excuses they have offered in the days that followed.

1) LOTS of people watched online!: "President Trump's rally in Tulsa attracted more than 4 million unique viewers across all campaign digital media channels," Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said in a statement Saturday night . "The pre-rally shows broadcast live drew an audience of more than 2.5 million unique viewers. These numbers don't even include viewers."

2) LOTS of people saw on TV!: "WOW! Trump Rally Gives @FoxNews the & # 39; LARGEST AUDIENCE ON SATURDAY NIGHT AT HUSTORIAL & # 39;" : "WOW! Trump Rally Gives @FoxNews the & # 39; LARGEST AUDIENCE ON SATURDAY NIGHT AT HUSTORIAL & # 39;" Trump tweeted Monday . (And yes, it misspelled "history"). "Isn't it surprising that virtually no one at Lamestream Media is reporting this rather important feat!"

3) "Radical" protesters!: Murtaugh told CNN's Ryan Nobles on Saturday night that "protesters interfered with supporters, even blocking access to metal detectors, preventing people from entering the rally." As Nobles, who was in Tulsa, wrote: "Various CNN teams on the ground throughout Tulsa said Saturday that they did not see any prolonged activity by protesters that prevented attendees from gaining access, although one entrance was closed for brief periods of time due to efforts to block that entry point. "

4) The media!: In an interview with Fox on Tuesday morning, Trump suggested that the way the media portrayed the public health risks of attending an indoor rally amid the coronavirus pandemic decreased attendance. "He had nothing but a horrible press for a week and a half, two weeks before that, that would be in bad shape if he entered the arena and whatnot," Trump said. Campaign manager Brad Parscale said something similar on Sunday: "The fact is that a week's worth of bogus media outlets warning people not to participate in the rally because of Covid and the protesters, along with Recent images of burning American cities had a real impact on people bringing their families and children to the rally. "

5) The curfew!: In that same interview, Trump seemed to blame a curfew in Tulsa for the lack of crowds, suggesting that people were forced to get out of line to enter the arena. "I don't know where they went, but they had to go," he told Fox News. That appears to be directly contrary to Trump's tweet on Friday. "I just spoke to the respected Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, who informed me that there will be no curfew tonight or tomorrow for our many supporters attending the #MAGA Rally," he wrote on Twitter Friday afternoon. "Have fun, thanks to Mayor Bynum! @Gtbynum."

6) It was actually a great success!: "The president was very pleased with the rally," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said at the White House briefing on Monday. "I was with him, and I just have to say that these media reports that he was somehow furious on the plane, in fact there is no basis for that."

Remember that the demonstration was on Saturday night. Which means that in approximately 60 hours, the White House has come up with at least six different excuses for the disappointing crowd. Which is one every 10 hours, an impressive pace!

The variety of excuses closely resembles that of a young man trying to explain to a teacher why my homework was not turned in on time. I have a stomach ache! And I left very late because my dad had a meeting! Also, my head hurt! And I actually did the homework, but then I spilled ketchup all over the place!

What, as anyone who has been a teacher (or who has a little common sense) knows, is total BS. The reason you need excuses is because you overcommitted, misdelivered, or both. And that is exactly what happened in Tulsa on Saturday night. Trump wanted this rally to be a triumphant return, an antidote to weeks of bad press and even worse polls. It was not. And so his White House is in the process of trying to explain everything.

But the facts are stubborn.