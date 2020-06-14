6 reasons why bats are not enemies, starting with tequila

Anderson Cooper examines the possible connection between bats and many deadly human viruses in CNN's Special Report "Bats: The Mystery Behind Covid-19". Watch Sunday at 10 p.m. ET / PT.

In March, researchers published a study that found a 96.2% similarity between the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 and a virus found in a horseshoe bat in China's Yunnan province.

"Ninety-six percent is a different virus; it's a bit like the difference between us and chimpanzees," Peter Daszak, president of the nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance, explains in CNN's special report "Bats: The mystery behind Covid-19 ". "

"It is a different species of virus. But what it tells us is where the virus probably came from. It means that SARS-CoV-2 probably came from bats and probably in southern China."

Yunnan Province is approximately a thousand miles from Hubei province, which is where the city of Wuhan saw the first virus outbreaks. A mix of potentially infected wild animals in a wet market could have caused the virus to jump from animals to humans. But zoologists, ecologists, and disease experts have said that human behaviors, such as the destruction of natural habitats, could be to blame for the transfer of the disease.

Overall, bats have caught a bad rap, not only with their connection to Covid-19 and other virus outbreaks, but also with cultural symbolism. Bats have been associated with vampires, darkness, evil, witchcraft, and death.

However, as experts tell Anderson Cooper in the CNN special report, these flying mammals play a crucial role in our ecosystem, and there are many unique facts that the average person probably does not know about them, including how that help produce tequila.

They save us from mosquitoes.

Bats play an important role in the ecosystem by controlling insect populations, said Nancy Simmons, malogy curator at the American Museum of Natural History and co-author of "Bats: A World of Science and Mystery."

In an hour, a normal-sized bat can eat up to 500 to 1,000 mosquitoes, which can transmit diseases such as the Zika virus, dengue, or malaria.

Their insect eating habits also save a lot of money for agriculture. For the United States economy, bats are worth more than a billion dollars each year "in terms of how many pesticides we don't need to use and how much more food we get," said Dan Riskin, a Canadian evolutionary biologist and television presenter.

The Mexican free-tailed bat from Texas eats a large number of moths, protecting the region's corn crops.

They are intrinsically aware of the environment.

Pest control is not the only contribution of bats to our ecosystem. Waste droppings from fruit-eating bats, particularly those in rainforests, disperse the seeds, helping to regenerate previously damaged or felled plants and trees.

Their droppings are also full of nitrogen, which is a vital ingredient for crops, as it is a major component of chlorophyll, the compound by which plants use energy from the sun to produce sugars from water and carbon dioxide. carbon. This process, called photosynthesis, generates oxygen. Nitrogen is also a crucial element of amino acids, the building blocks of protein.

And historically, bat caves have been harvested for fertilization and then explosives during the Civil War. The high nitrate content of his feces provided a key ingredient for gunpowder production amid a shortage of supplies.

Teeth in the tequila machine

Some species of bats serve as the sole pollinators of particular types of bananas, mangoes, and cacti. The muzzles of long-nosed bats are designed to fit neatly inside some cactus flowers, which only open at night.

This species, whose habitat spans from the southwestern United States to central and southern Mexico, pollinates the blue agave plant, the key ingredient in tequila. They act as substitutes that transport pollen from one agave plant to another.

"Who doesn't love tequila, right?" Riskin said. "I mean, right there, that should be reason enough for people to love bats."

They are fighting a disease that humans gave them.

While we are fighting a virus that potentially comes from bats, they are fighting a fungus that we could have transferred to them.

In North America for the past 15 years, populations of about a dozen species of bats have been affected by a disease called "white nose syndrome". In some cases, populations have plummeted by more than 90%.

"It is a cold-loving mushroom that grows on the bat when bats hibernate in winter," said Simmons. "It is a terrible threat to bats. And ironically, it is a disease that we brought to bats. This disease is identical to fungi that occur naturally in Europe. And so the idea is that it was simply brought by people and accidentally introduced into bat caves. "

Lack of disease-related genes

When a virus infects our cells, our immune response will recruit immune cells to the site to try to clear the infection, said Cara Brook, a Miller postdoctoral fellow in the integrative biology department at the University of California-Berkeley, on the CNN special.

The response that signals uninfected cells to activate their defense system generally produces inflammation, which, in humans, often comes in the form of fever or swelling that helps fight infection.

But bats' immune systems don't respond the same way: They are able to resist strong immune reactions, and they also have an anti-inflammatory response.

Some bat species "actually lack the genes that we and other animals have that trigger the inflammatory process" in response to pathogens and viruses that can be deadly to people and other animals, said Jonathan Epstein, a veterinarian, disease ecologist and vice president. of Science and Outreach at the EcoHealth Alliance.

Studying bat immunology could help provide information about possible treatments for the current pandemic, as well as any future pandemics of a bat-related virus.

Bats help pave the way for medical discoveries

Bats already contribute to research that may one day be useful to humans.

In a 2019 study published in the journal Biology Letters, researchers analyzed evolutionary trees reconstructed from the DNA of most known bat species. They found that four species – horseshoe, long-eared, common, and mouse ears – live at least four times longer than other mammals of similar size.

And when adjusted for size, bats exceed the average human life span. The study added to previous research that suggested looking further into bats as models for healthy aging, to find traits and mechanisms associated with a long lifespan.

Vampire bats in particular, a rare species that lives in Central and South America and feeds on the blood of birds, pigs and cattle, have anticoagulant agents in their saliva, which helps them draw blood from their prey. Scientists have analyzed whether there is information about their blood that would be useful in treating humans.

Some studies have also suggested that vampire bat blood may also lend itself to treatments for conditions including stroke, hypertension, heart failure, and kidney disease.

And now, studying how bat immunology enables them to resist numerous viruses and pathogens could be applied to the development of prevention and treatment for humans.