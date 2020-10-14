7 Most-Awaited Hollywood Talkies to Watch Post Pandemic

Hollywood waits for the newest arrivals. But the pandemic has thwarted the designated release dates for all. It entails the denouncement of new dates for these sequels, prequels, and series. Most-awaited ones were pushed for at least a year. New dates are preoccupied in 2021 for majorly postponed cinematic bigwig starring movies.

1. Eternals.

The Eternals is pioneered by Richard Madden, Kit Harrington, Angelina Jolie, Slama Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, and Brian Tyree. The Movie was directed under the production of Marvel Studios. The designated release date of Eternals was November 2020. But it has now been advanced by Marvel Studios. The Tale of movies centers the Immortal Aliens who showed their faces in 1976 according to the Comic Book. The New officially denounced date is November 5, 2021.

2. Top Gun.

The belated and most awaited sequel of Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Maverick has been pushed for a year. The actuality of release dates as per the announcement of directors was June 2020. The movie now would take the Hollywood Curtains by storm next year in the same month. Unlike Tom Cruise’s conventional Mission Impossible movies, Top Gun Maverick is a fully-powered Air Force Movie. No masks, no recording digital lenses or Prescription Glasses, and no tracking devices to complete the mission. Only fighter jets triumphing in the air breaking the sound barriers.

3. No Time to Die.

James Bond – License to kill – is eventually back in action. The production of the latest edition of the Bond Series, No Time to Die, has been completed. This is the final Action filmed by Danial Craig in the Bond Series. No Time to Die is the foremost cinematic blockbuster to push ahead of the dates of release due to COVID-19. The others followed it. A push was for one year from the actual date. It would now make April 2nd, 2021 worldwide in the theater. Trailers of No Time to Die to reflect a new Direction in MI6.

4. F9.

Fast-Fans are furious over the advancement of the recent chapter. F9, according to official denouncement, has been pushed for a year. The new allocation for the release of F9 is May 29th, 2021. While the actual dates were May 2020. The movie starring Vin Diesel, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron is the 9th edition of the Fast & Furious Series.

5. Monster Hunter.

People following Resident Evil are aware of the next movie of the sequel; Monster Hunt. Paul W.S Anderson and Milla Jovovich are acting side by side in the recent chapter of Monster Hunt. Instead of letting out in September 2020, it is now designated for the spot of April 23rd, 2021. The recent chapter of the sequel is based on a Video Game.

6. Black Widow.

Black Widow Fans were disappointed in Avengers Endgame on her unexpected death. Scarlet Johansson re-appears in the Prequel of Black Widow. Sadly, the movie has been advanced for more than a year. Instead of falling on-screen in April 2020, it would now come to the cinema on May 7th, 2021. The movie depicts her troubled early age’s heroic crisis. Other characters are also filmed in the movie to give it a wholesome background and story.

7. The King’s Man.

The prequel of King-s Man Series from the WWI Era was ready to incentivize the fans in September 2020. The movie starring Ralph Fiennes sets up for great cinematic action. It reflects the age of Knives, magic, Fishing Sunglasses, Bentley, and other outdated facets from the World War I era. The movie entails a good direction. The designated date spot for The King’s Man is now February 26th, 2021. Wait till then to have such antiqued movies in cinemas.