7 smart tech tricks you'll use over and over again

Today's technology is loaded with features that most of us never use. Why? Simply put, there is no actual user manual.

I have seven more professional tips up my sleeve to improve your digital life.

1. Use the intelligence of your smart speaker

We all have things that we only need from time to time. For me, it is the annual search for the key to unlock the capsule that contains all my Christmas decorations. Now, the evasive key is always within reach.

If you're using Google Home or Nest, say "Hi Google, remember that (something to remember)". For example, I would say: "Hello Google, remember that the key to the Christmas capsule is in my desk drawer." When I need it next Thanksgiving, all I have to say is, "Hi Google, where's the key to the Christmas capsule? Google Home will remind me that the key is on my desk. Nice.

This hack works similarly to Amazon's Echo. Just replace "Hello Google" with "Alexa" in the example above.

2. Get Amazon on the phone

When you're having trouble with an order, there are times when it's easier to talk to a customer service representative instead of writing a long note or dealing with a chat box. An Amazon customer service representative will call you if you know the trick.

While connected to your Amazon account, go to Contact Us page. At first glance, it appears to be just a way to chat with a representative. Here is the secret sauce. If you look closely below the yellow Start Chat Now box, in lowercase, you will see the "We can call you" link.

Click on that, enter your phone number and you will see an estimated time before receiving the call. I have never waited more than three minutes. Make sure you have your order number handy to speed up the resolution you want.

3. Listen to your TV only at the volume you want

Maybe not everyone in your house shares his love for old westerns or how loud he likes the volume on television. Sure, you can plug wired headphones into the 3.5mm headphone jack on your TV. If your TV only has stereo RCA outputs, use a 3.5mm RCA adapter. But who wants a cable hanging from a television to their heads?

If your TV has Bluetooth, you can pair a Bluetooth headset. This option is usually found in the TV setup menu. Alternatively, check your streaming device. For example, the Roku app offers Private Listening to stream audio to your phone or tablet, and from there, you can use your headphones or earphones. The Roku remote has a headphone jack on the side.

Here is a smart alternative.

Wireless gaming headsets are typically affordable, comfortable, deliver great sound, and some come with a transmitter. Make sure that the wireless gaming headphones you choose support optical audio for the transmitter.

4. Make your electronic signature

Even in the digital age, a handwritten signature provides a personal touch. I like to add my name signature only to my email, notes to fans of my show and on my website. For security reasons, it is not my authentic signature that I use in legal documents.

Don't even try to use your mouse or trackpad to get your signature on your computer. It never looks good.

To create your electronic signature, use a black ink pen, sign a white paper and scan or photograph. Using your favorite photo editor, save the file with a maximum width of 300 pixels. Keep it in a 1: 3 ratio where the height is visually one third of the width.

Also, it is good to consider the file size. Ideally, any signature graphic should be small (less than 50 KB) so that it loads quickly for recipients, does not delay sending emails, and does not take up space on mail servers.

Please note that if you sign legal documents, these documents generally require a secure digital signature using a service like DocuSign or Adobe Sign. Microsoft Word documents can now also contain electronic signature lines.

5. Turn your Apple AirPods into a makeshift headset

If you're having trouble hearing someone during a conversation, Apple AirPods can be your hearing aid on demand. Apple introduced a feature, starting with iOS 12, called Live Listen. Once set up, you can position your iPhone closer to the person you want to listen to, and AirPods will produce clearer audio for you.

To configure this function, on the iPhone Configurations and click Control center. Select Customize controls and tap the plus sign next to Listening. When you're ready, put the AirPods in your ears, swipe down the home screen of your iPhone X (or newer), or upward on an iPhone 8 or earlier, and click the ear icon. Tap Listen live.

6. Make an email you send expire

Gmail has a great feature that allows you to put controls on a sent email. Confidential mode allows you to set expiration dates in an email. After that date, when the person opens the email, only a "Message Expired" notice appears.

On your desktop, open Gmail and click Compose. In the bottom row of the Compose window, there is an icon showing a padlock with a small clock face. Here, you can configure when the email expires. Recipients will not have the option to forward, copy, print or download the email.

You can also have the recipient receive a text message with a password as well. Go ahead, live your James Bond dreams.

7. Send a fax or receive a free fax

Faxing seems archaic, but occasionally you may have to send one. You don't need to use a dedicated fax machine or multipurpose printer. You can use a web fax service.

If the document is not yet on your computer, you will need to scan it or take a photo. With FaxZero, it's free if you don't send more than five faxes per day and only three pages at a time. There's a FaxZero ad on the cover that's not a big deal. To send up to 25 pages per day without ads, it costs $ 1.99 per page.

If you need to receive a fax, eFax provides you with a virtual fax number to receive up to 10 faxed pages per month for free. There are paid options, of course, if you check out the free plan.

Extra trick: make phone calls from your computer

It's hard to live away from the people you love, but phones make that distance much more manageable. Long distance and roaming charges and the use of tons of your allowed minutes can make phone calls expensive.

But if you make a phone call using your computer's Wi-Fi, those extra costs will go away. You can even make international calls and save a ton! Learn how to make calls from your computer and keep loved ones close at long distance.

