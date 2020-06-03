90 Day Fiancé Fans Recreate Big Ed in Viral Tiktok ‘I like the View’ Trend

There's a fun TikTok trend, "I like the view" involving Big Ed and Rose that's all over the internet, check out some of the best!

The last episode of 90 day promise: before 90 days It just fell, but many fans are still hooked on the TikTok viral trend that revolves around the Big Ed and Rosemarie love story. We have chosen a lot of popular "I like the view" TikTok videos that our readers will definitely find fun.

A few days ago, we shared a bunch of fun Internet memes about Big Ed, and now the TikTokers have surprised us with their talent. Not only fans, but many celebrities also imitate a particular scene from the show where Big Ed and Rose are sitting by a pool. Rose addresses how good the view is saying, "I like the view, " which has now become the trend line. Big Ed responds by saying: "You do?" and then add, "You are my best sight." To which Rose responds with her clever facial expressions and says: "Meh"

This scene is now known as "I like the view" and is trending on TikTok. So we have chosen the best ones, and here they are to entertain you during this blocking period.

TikToker, Tyler Warwick from New Zealand, created a new version and asked people to use the audio. According to his TikTok bio, he often makes the audio videos of the 90-day fiancé.

This trend became popular even among people who do not follow this series of quotes religiously, but who only know a little about Big Ed and Rose through memes and news, see one of a user @jesereysanches, (via @ 90daycircus ) then :

The scene has been remixed with "Cyber ​​Sex" by Doja Cat. Here's another video of a romantic couple, who is funny and adorable (via @fyfie_nellford).

The most artistic version of the trend is as follows, where this woman transforms into Ed at the end of the video through the power of makeup. She deserves much praise not only for her acting, but also for her makeup skills. Honestly, you won't stop laughing after watching this (via @ rio.tew).

The celebrities also made their versions of the trend and entertained us. Popular TikTokers like Addison Rae, Josh Richards, Leilani Castro, Michael Le, Gil Croes have reused this audio. Check out TikToker's famous take on Charli D & # 39; Amelio below (via @telheart):

Even the show's star Rose didn't shy away from showing off her brilliant acting skills and uploaded a fun version that has around 2.7 million likes and over 80k comments on TikTok from her staunch fans, check out the fun post below:

Although we never saw it coming, 90 day promise: before 90 days memes and TikToks are trending on the internet right now. This fun and relatable content makes watching the show even more enjoyable. Let's see if Ed participates in this trend and presents a unique version. That would be quite fascinating!

90 day promise: before 90 days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.

