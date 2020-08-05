A Fix To Resolve ‘Sim Not Provisioned MM2’ Error: Troubleshoot methods discussed

The SIM or Subscriber Identity Module card is primarily a smart card that contains all the information including that of the user identity, phone number, location, contact list, personal security keys, text messages, and network authorization data. It is just a small chip that is meant to connect your smartphone to the network provider. It is the device that allows the users to make calls, send SMS, and many more. In a nutshell, it is actually the device that is going to assist an individual to connect with others. It is very helpful and it is going to help you out in dealing with the connection and networking provisions.

SIM not provisioned

The ‘SIM not provisioned’ error message is pretty common. It is even more often seen in a new SIM card. This error message generally appears only when you set up a connection between smartphones and that of the carriers. This error message can even occur in case your SIM card is not totally activated. If the error ‘SIM not provisioned MM2′ appears in your old SIM, in that case, you are required to consider the following methods.

We will be sharing the best 4 methods to resolve the ‘SIM not provisioned MM2′ error right here. Read below to read more!

Restart your Android phone

First, you will need to restart your Android phone. When the ‘SIM did not provision and MM2′ error message is displayed on the screen, you need not worry but all that you are supposed to do is to restart your Smartphone. In case the error is due to network congestion, then it will be fixed as soon as you switch your smart phone all over again. Therefore, it is usually better to restart your phone at first before trying out any other method. Once you restart, you can see that the error message will disappear.

Next, you will need to Re-insert the SIM

When you Re-insert the SIM, it will automatically fix your network related trouble. If restarting your device doesn’t solve the problem, then you will require to re-insert the SIM card once again. It may be due to the fact that the SIM card is not inserted properly. There may be chances of network-related errors as well. While removing the SIM card, one needs to ensure checking the SIM card slot and SIM shape properly. If the SIM card slot is damaged, it has to be replaced at the earliest to make sure that it starts working all over again without any hassle. In case both the SIM card and slot are properly placed, then you will need to insert the SIM on another Android phone. Then, you will need to check for the errors. In certain case, if the error message appears on the other Android phone, then you will have to replace the SIM card only.

Check if the SIM is in Activation or not

In case the above methods did not work for you, just check if the SIM is in Activation or not. This is most common if you have got a new SIM recently. A newly registered SIM card usually takes 24-48 hours for getting the activation done. As a result, if the error message appears in a new SIM card, in that case, you will have to wait for some more time. Just hold on your patience and it would just take some time. You have no other substitute but to wait in such a scenario. You may choose to contact the telecom services in order to know about your activation process in case it gets delayed more than the usual timing. However, you are ought to verify your identity in order to know about the SIM card details.

Last but not the least, checking the Contact carrier or network provider may help in case the previously mentioned procedures didn’t resolve your issue. After the SIM activation, if you are still seeing the error message displayed on your screen, then you will have to contact the network or carrier provider. It is possible that there might be some issues in the activation server. Whatsoever, this issue can be solved from the network provider side as well. The network provider is supposed to solve all your issues related to your ‘SIM not provisioned MM2′ error message.