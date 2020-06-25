A-frame homes see massive increase in popularity

It was not so long ago that the humble A-frame house, named for the similarity of its silhouette to the triangular letter, was a past architectural relic. These small chalets, which flourished in the 1950s and 1960s as inexpensive vacation homes for the burgeoning postwar middle class in the United States, were largely neglected by the construction of hobbyists who regularly became rhapsodic over other mid-century structures. century most popular.

But in recent years, Frame A has seen a resurgence in popularity, particularly among design-minded New Yorkers seeking refuge in regions outside of the five boroughs like the Hudson Valley and the Catskills.

That was the case for Jeremy Parker and Carlos Breton, the owners of what is perhaps New York's coolest A frame: a Catskills cabin from around 1961 that they have named the A frame black because of the color of its facade. The property in the new village of Kerhonkson, New York has become an Instagram sensation, with more than 92,000 followers. Parker, the owner of a 39-year-old photo studio, and Breton, a 38-year-old medical researcher, bought the house in 2015, intending to fix it up and use it as a weekend getaway from the city. They transformed the old structure into an elegant two-bedroom retreat that has since become very popular on Airbnb (bookings averaging $ 266 / night are booked until the end of the year). His fame on social media means that the pointy home has been featured in many dreamy-lit photos of an influencer.

"We were committed to (revamping the cabin) and we were enjoying the process, and once we did, we decided to install Airbnb just to see what would happen," says Breton. "Suddenly, he reserved himself solid."

Social media has helped propel these often tiny homes into what is essentially architectural stardom, particularly on Instagram, where A-frame enthusiasts share snapshots of their quirky finds in the United States. With their attractive sloping sides, bucolic rural interiors and atmospheres that are often inspired by Scandinavian or Japanese design, these houses are basically designed to capture tastes on the platform with many images. Dedicated fan accounts like A-Frame Addicts, A-Frame Daily, and Stay A-Frame showcase some of the most stylish specimens out there. A-Frame Dreams, meanwhile, publishes exclusively on angular residences that are on the market.

"Once someone buys an A frame, they open their account and everyone follows them," says Leah Bopf, 37, who runs A-Frame Dreams from her home (not A-frame) in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. "It's like they were together in a club, that's how it was in the 60s and that's how I feel the A-frame community is."

The enduring popularity of mid-century modern architecture and design is another factor in the A-frame revival. As the bold and often wonderful styles of that period came back into fashion in the past decade, so did the Clean lines and the simplicity of Frame A. And for city dwellers who want to invest in their own weekend hideaway, or enterprising buyers looking to get some extra cash from a rental property, Frame A's are achievable and practical.

"The diminutive size, rustic construction, often do-it-yourself, and out-of-network placement of many postwar A-frames has drawn them to those exploring alternative ways of life," author Chad Randl writes in a new preface to his 2004 Book "A-Frame", which Princeton Architectural Press republished this month.

For Adam Paiva, who says he "has always been obsessed with A-frames," that accessibility was part of the appeal. He bought a dilapidated A-shaped house in the Catskills village of Greenfield Park, New York, in 2015, and has spent the past five years fixing it up with the help of his father. (And the obsession with the A frame runs in the family: Paiva's father built a A frame for the family in his native Paraguay in the 1980s.)

"I liked the idea of ​​doing it myself, and my own blood, sweat and tears entered the cabin," says Paiva, a 36-year-old acoustic engineer. "I take pride in it and I like the aspect of working hard to make it mine."

Paiva has been living on her A-frame full time during the coronavirus pandemic, and has used the lockout as an opportunity to accelerate her renovation, including creating a new loft room and gutting the kitchen. "Frame A is a blessing and a curse," he says. Dealing with the angled walls makes everything more challenging. Basically I have a wall to put art on, so I have to be very selective about what to hang. There just aren't many flat areas to use. It makes setting up my furniture a bit tricky. But for me it's worth it, because I really like it. "

However, the newly discovered popularity of the A-frame shrinks both ways: houses are gaining more visibility than ever, making them more difficult to snag when they hit the market. According to Megan Brenn-White, a brokerage at Keller Williams Realty Hudson Valley North, these homes are moving fast in the already hot northern state real estate scene, and potential buyers need to be prepared to pay a premium because they are so popular.

"You take what is happening in this market," says Brenn-White, 46, "and then you give him steroids when you have something that has a particular architectural style that has a lot of people who love it right now."

Evaluations of these properties can also be complicated. "The appraiser might come in and say," This is silly. This living room has a strange shape. Where are you putting a sofa? "" Adds Brenn-White. "But a real buyer might value something that looks like an A-frame at $ 100,000 more than something that would have square footage and similar bedrooms and bathrooms, because it looks great. For someone who is buying a weekend home, that could be worth a lot of money. "

One other thing to note: The features that make A frames so eye-catching (the cool shape, architectural history, and intangible nostalgia factor) can also make them difficult DIY projects. "There are certain things about A-frames that people love or hate," says Bopf. "Sometimes kitchens are really small, and people can relate to each other when they have to deal with those quirks of home."

Parker and Breton from the black Frame A chose to completely gut and reconfigure their home, turning a structure that was "in a really terrible way" into a super elegant sanctuary. "For us, it was a learning experience because it is not a simple square house," says Parker. "There are a lot of challenges that you have to deal with the roof angles. We had a contractor who was calm and able to work with us, but Carlos and I were there like crazy, doing all the work we could ourselves. It was definitely a very practical project. "

It can also be difficult to make A frames work like a family home. Architect Edgar Papazian purchased a Hamptons A-frame in 2013 with his wife, Michelle, and spent several months, and around $ 300,000, making it livable for his family of four. That included removing a closed porch that had been illegally blacked out, adding insulation (which is often lacking in mid-century A frames), and finishing a basement, which contains all three rooms in the house. "We were able to basically maximize the square footage of the original A-frame house so that each function and each use can be accommodated," says Papazian, 47. His family's "triangular house" in Sag Harbor appeared in a 2018 book, "The Modern A Frame."

But even with those weaknesses, A-frame owners don't regret pulling the trigger on their square-foot hunger purchases. "It is a place (where) you are always interacting," explains Papazian. "We have a 9 year old and a 5 year old, and especially during this whole coronavirus situation, we have been in the same room all day, every day for the past four months. I think it has brought us closer in a way that people who live in typical suburban houses are not necessarily. "

Parker and Breton's A-frame days will soon end: The couple mentioned A-Frame Black earlier this spring, and recently accepted an offer on the house that they say is "well above" the starting price of $ 595,000. . "We got so busy with other things that we started renting it more and more, and then it started to become a full-time rental situation," says Parker.

But they are hopeful that the new owners will keep the cabin alive, and the community that has sprung up around it.

"We've given so much love to that space that I literally don't think there's anything else we can do," says Parker. "It's kind of perfect."