A Kingdom Hearts TV series could be in development for Disney +

Disney + is receiving a kingdom hearts Adaptation of television programs, according to reports circulated yesterday (through Siliconera).

First of all, these are rumors and these reports have not been acknowledged by Disney. As a result, we must take these revelations with a pinch of salt. So Disney apparently had plans to develop a live action kingdom hearts internal adaptation, but something happened, and that is no longer the case. The company contacted Square Enix to collaborate on an animated pilot episode, created within Unreal Engine 4.

Be that as it may, Square Enix has maintained the possibility of a kingdom hearts TV show, and Disney has not commented on the speculation. We will keep you posted once we know more, because it is a very interesting prospect.

Kingdom Hearts 3 It is now available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.