A list of people and things that Donald Trump tried to cancel before protesting against & # 39; cancel culture & # 39;







"One of his political weapons is & # 39; canceling the culture & # 39;: expelling people from their jobs, shaming dissidents and demanding the total submission of anyone who disagrees. This is the very definition of totalitarianism And it is completely foreign to our culture and our values, and it has absolutely no place in the United States of America, "Trump said in a speech on July 3 at Mount Rushmore.

This is a curious argument, to put it mildly, coming from Donald Trump.

Trump has long criticized "political correctness." But he has also tried for years to punish or banish people and entities for what he considers to be objectionable words and acts. Trump has explicitly advocated for cancellations, boycotts, and layoffs on numerous occasions, often simply because he doesn't like something his target has said.

We made a list of such occasions.






