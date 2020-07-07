A list of people and things that Donald Trump tried to cancel before protesting against & # 39; cancel culture & # 39;

"One of his political weapons is & # 39; canceling the culture & # 39;: expelling people from their jobs, shaming dissidents and demanding the total submission of anyone who disagrees. This is the very definition of totalitarianism And it is completely foreign to our culture and our values, and it has absolutely no place in the United States of America, "Trump said in a speech on July 3 at Mount Rushmore.
This is a curious argument, to put it mildly, coming from Donald Trump.
Trump has long criticized "political correctness." But he has also tried for years to punish or banish people and entities for what he considers to be objectionable words and acts. Trump has explicitly advocated for cancellations, boycotts, and layoffs on numerous occasions, often simply because he doesn't like something his target has said.
We made a list of such occasions. Don't bother telling us that it is not complete; There are so many examples of Trump playing cancer that we are sure we missed some.
And we deliberately omitted cases where Trump as president fired officials or called before his presidency for political officials to be fired for political reasons. Although the definitions of the so-called "cancellation culture" vary, those cases, in our opinion, simply do not qualify.
Here is the list in chronological order.
August 2012: Trump He says Black journalist Touré, then co-host of the MSNBC program "The Cycle," should be "forced to resign" for comments in which Touré uttered a variant of the N word while arguing that Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney was using a racial code language to try to make President Barack Obama look scary. (Touré apologized to Trump's demand.)
November 2012: Trump suggests the firing of then-MSNBC host Chris Matthews, for saying, on the night of Obama's victory, that he was "so pleased" that Hurricane Sandy occurred, due to its political impact. (Matthews apologized at Trump's suggestion.)
December 2012: Trump calls by the dismissal of the editor of Vanity Fair magazine, Graydon Carter, with whom he had been fighting for years, for what he declares the magazine's "worst problem".
December 2012: Trump He says "The Scots should boycott Glenfiddich's trash" because the whiskey brand selected Michael Forbes, a farmer who refused to sell his land to make way for a Trump golf course, as "Best Scotch" of the year.
March 2013: Trump He says"Everyone should cancel HBO until they fire the silly Bill Maher! Go now and feel good about yourself!"
July 2013: Trump question people to "boycott and unsubscribe" to Rolling Stone magazine due to a cover with Boston Marathon terrorist Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.
October 2013: Trump urges "all possible"to" unsubscribe "to New York Magazine through a insulting tweet about Trump's marriage to Dan Amira, who was an online editor at the time.
March 2014: After dropping Trump off a CNBC list of the most influential business leaders, he He says"The stupid poll should be canceled, without credibility."
May 2014: Trump calls for the firing, or at least an apology, of the Oklahoman newspaper person who wrote a headline calling Oklahoma City Thunder NBA star Kevin Durant "Mr. Unreliable." (The newspaper had already apologized.)
June 2014: Trump He says People should "boycott Mexico" until a Navy reservist who was jailed for crossing the border with loaded weapons is released from prison. (He was released later in the year.)
April 2015: Trump suggests That conservative writer Jonah Goldberg, then editor-in-chief of National Review magazine, should be forced to resign for writing that Trump had been "tweeting like a 14-year-old girl" in response to another conservative writer who called Trump a clown. Trump too suggests Fox News host Bret Baier should stop having Goldberg on his show.
June 2015: When the Spanish-language television network Univision cut its business relationship with Trump after his campaign launch speech, in which he branded Mexican immigrants as criminals and rapists, Trump tweets"Anyone who wants strong borders and good trade deals for the United States should boycott @Univision."
Jul 2015: Trump calls for a boycott of Macy & # 39; s after Macy & # 39; s suspended her business with him for those same comments about people from Mexico. Trump too tweets "Great" when someone tells you that people are canceling their Macy & # 39; s credit cards.
August 2015: Trump calls for The firing of the late conservative Fox News writer and commentator Charles Krauthammer, a regular critic of Trump.
September 2015: After National Review editor Rich Lowry argued on Fox News that rival Republican candidate Carly Fiorina had "cut (Trump's) balls with the precision of a surgeon" in a primary debate, Trump He says: "The incompetent @RichLowry lost him tonight on @FoxNews. He shouldn't be allowed on television and the FCC should fine him!" (Lowry answer back, "I love how Mr. Anti-PC now wants the FCC to fine me."
December 2015: Trump calls for the firing of then-CBS News journalist Sopan Deb and NBC / MSNBC journalist Katy Tur for reporting that she discussed how she handled the protesters during a rally speech.
February 2016: Trump He says People should "boycott all Apple products" until the company stops fighting a government request to get into the cell phone of a deceased terrorist in California.
February 2016: Trump He says Fox News should fire Republican strategist and commentator Karl Rove for being insufficiently positive about his victory on Nevada committees.
February 2016: Trump calls in the Wall Street Journal to fire his editorial board, which had criticized him, and his pollster, who showed results he didn't like.
March 2016: Trump proposes a boycott of Megyn Kelly's Fox News program, complaining that it is too negative for him.
September 2016: After Dallas Morning News and Arizona Republic newspapers endorse Hillary Clinton for president and USA Today declares Trump unfit for office, Trump He says"People are very smart at unsubscribing from the Dallas and Arizona newspapers and now USA Today will lose readers! People understand that!"
September 2017: Trump tweets that NFL players and other athletes who do not represent the National Anthem should be told, "YOU ARE FIRED." He He says in another tweet, "Shoot or suspend!" And at a rally, he says, "Wouldn't you like to see one of these NFL owners when someone doesn't respect our flag to say, 'Get that motherfucker off the field right now, out, he's fired, he's fired. & # 39; "
October 2017: Suggesting he could use state power against media entities he doesn't like, Trump muses about challenging the broadcast licenses of NBC and other networks through its news coverage. (He again clasped The topic of the NBC license review in September 2018).
November 2017: Trump calls for a boycott of CNN.
August 2018: Trump tweets, "Many @harleydavidson owners plan to boycott the company if manufacturing moves overseas. Great! Most other companies are coming our way, including Harley's competitors."
June 2019: Trump suggests People stop "using or subscribing" to AT&T to pressure the company to make changes to CNN, which is theirs.
September 2019: Trump Suggests Actress Debra Messing must be fired for calling a news outlet to publish the names of people attending a Trump fundraiser and for a tweet promoting a church sign that says "a black vote for Trump is mental illness." (Messing apologized for the tweet about the church sign.)
January 2020: Trump He says The New York Times should fire Nobel Prize-winning economist columnist Paul Krugman for incorrectly predicting a global recession after Trump's 2016 victory.
May 2020: The day after Twitter added a fact-check link for Trump's dishonest claims about voting by mail, Trump threat to shut down social media companies: "Republicans feel that social media platforms totally silence conservative voices. We will either vigorously regulate or shut them down before we can allow this to happen."
May 2020: Trump search the firing of Chuck Todd, host of NBC's "Meet the Press," for the show that plays a deceptively shortened clip of Attorney General William Barr's comments. (Todd apologized, saying it was an inadvertent mistake.) Once again tackling state power, Trump labels the accounts of the Federal Communications Commission, which regulates television, and its president, Ajit Pai.