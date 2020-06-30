A Miami restaurant employee resigned after one of his owners jokingly referred to the menu item for blackened chicken wings as 'I can't breathe'.

Brandon González, who has worked at Hole in the Wall since January, said he would bring chicken wings to his customers at the Southwest Miami-Dade restaurant on June 20 when he said he noticed the name change.

"When I saw what he wrote, I was amazed that someone was trying to make a joke of this," Gonzalez told CNN. "I couldn't imagine an establishment owner making a joke of that caliber. If you even want to call it a joke."

The last words of George Floyd, a black man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck, were "I can't breathe." His death sparked weeks of protests in cities across the country, and chants of "I can't breathe" often echoed through the crowd.

González said the owner, identified by the establishment as Sam Diedrick, joked that instead of writing "blackened" to refer to the chicken seasoning that comes with the food, they would write "I can't breathe." González said that he and other employees who were present "remained silent and looked the other way."