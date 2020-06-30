A Miami restaurant employee resigned after one of his owners jokingly referred to the menu item for blackened chicken wings as 'I can't breathe'.

Brandon González, who has worked at Hole in the Wall since January, said he would bring chicken wings to his customers at the Southwest Miami-Dade restaurant on June 20 when he said he noticed the name change.

"When I saw what he wrote, I was amazed that someone was trying to make a joke of this," Gonzalez told CNN. "I couldn't imagine an establishment owner making a joke of that caliber. If you even want to call it a joke."

The last words of George Floyd, a black man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck, were "I can't breathe." His death sparked weeks of protests in cities across the country, and chants of "I can't breathe" often echoed through the crowd.

González said the owner, identified by the establishment as Sam Diedrick, joked that instead of writing "blackened" to refer to the chicken seasoning that comes with the food, they would write "I can't breathe." González said that he and other employees who were present "remained silent and looked the other way."

According to Florida state documents, Diedrick is a co-owner of the restaurant. A restaurant employee confirmed to CNN Diedrick that he "owns a part" of the establishment.

Diedrick and the other restaurant owner did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

According to The Miami Herald, Diedrick has apologized in a social media post that has since been private or disabled.

"The Hole in the Wall Pub administration is upset by what happened," Hole in the Wall Pub Florida said in a statement on its website.

"We apologize to our customers and employees. It is reprehensible and runs completely counter to our values. We have taken immediate action by suspending Mr. Diedrick. We will engage directly with each of our employees to listen to their concerns and explain the steps we are taking. taking to ensure that this never happens again. "

The 25-year-old man said he collected his tips, ended his shift, and left work the next day.

"All I know is that I have no children, I don't need this job," added González.

"George Floyd's online video was not just a retweet. This man lost his life due to police brutality. This is no joke. This move is real life. We need a change and we need it now."

