A Virginia father touches the district's "crazy" reopening policy: "How long until our children can learn?"

Fairfax County, Virginia, mom Amber Condry, said "The Ingraham Angle" on Tuesday that she was "very frustrated" with the local school district's reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It saddens me that there doesn't seem to be a push for kids to go back to school," Condry, whose children are in elementary school, told host Laura Ingraham. "Because there are constantly changes sent in by the governor where we have to comply with a new rule and then they are going to have to change their entire game plan again."

"It seems like, are we going to open? And how long until our children can learn?"

Ingraham described the choice given to each Fairfax County parent in his "Angle" monologue last month.

"Families have two options: enroll their children in 100 percent online classes four days a week or face-to-face classes for just two days a week," Ingraham said at the time. "Now, with the last option, kids will have to stay six feet away at all times, [with] daily health screenings, and wash and disinfect their hands regularly."

On Tuesday, Ingraham and his guest dropped the idea that children could quickly acclimatize to wearing a mask for an entire school day.

"My kids can't even keep it on for five minutes where we're dodging things if we have to use it," said Condry. "I mean, honestly, it makes me very sad. I feel like children suffer because of all these crazy policies."

Condry said the restrictions set by the Fairfax County Public Schools had forced her to choose a third option.

"I just don't feel comfortable with my children not being able to play with and touch other children and have someone referee them all the time," she said. "So I decided that we will make a home school cooperative.

"They can be with other children," added Condry. "We can take responsibility for ourselves. We can say, 'If my son is sick, I won't send them.'" It doesn't have to be crazy government-imposed. "