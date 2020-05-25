Aang and Zuko are secretly related?

The relationship between Avatar: the last airbenders Aang and Zuko goes far beyond being friends, they are technically familiar.

Zuko's transition from a main villain to a crucial member of the Aang gang is a big part of what he does. Avatar, the last airbender So special, but Zuko's relationship with Aang goes far beyond becoming one of his best and closest friends. The fact is, Zuko is Aang's great-grandson, a revelation that Aang doesn't know about until Avatar: The Last Airbender: The Promise Part 3.

With their recent addition to the U.S. broadcast catalog, fans, both new and old, are freaking out. The last Airbender on Netflix and looking for more, and fortunately a host of graphic novels pick up the series right where the show ends. Avatar, the last airbender he won the Peabody Prize in 2008 specifically for his "multi-dimensional characters, unusually complicated personal relationships for a cartoon series, and a healthy respect for the consequences of war," which are qualities that comics definitely stay true to. Starting the series of graphic novels is The promise, a story in which Aang and Zuko disagree once again, this time with the morality of each one in question.

As the two friends clash with each other over the fate of the new world, Aang stays behind to contemplate what he is doing. Aang has made a promise to his friend Zuko, a promise that he will eventually kill him if he believes Zuko is turning evil again, and at this point neither of them is sure which of them is correct. When he brings this challenge to his past, Roku, who appears in the form of a force ghost, Roku tells Aang a little secret about his friend Zuko. It is here that Aang learns the fact that Zuko is actually Roku's great-grandson. Since the Avatar cycle is a long line of reincarnation, according to the religion of the Avatar verse, it would technically also be Zuko Aang's great-grandson.





This revelation that Zuko is actually Roku's great-grandson ironically has the opposite effect on Aang than he intended, but in the end, that's a very good thing. While this revelation is not entirely new to Zuko (revealed to him in the TV series), the news is never revealed to Aang or anyone else in the gang up to this point, leaving many fans at times to take a look at this surprising revelation. Adding this moment to the comics provides an emotional weight to Aang's story, and even added weight to the show, now serving as a mirror for the moment the reveal helped Zuko find his way.

The two can then discuss this bloodline, uniting them even closer not only as friends, but as pseudo-relatives. However, this discussion quickly shifts attention and importance to the next Aang gang adventure in the great Last Airbender Lore, a question the series itself left fans wondering: What exactly happened to Zuko's mother?

