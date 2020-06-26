Aaron Judge's status among top concerns for returning Yankees

When the coronavirus eliminated spring training on March 12, the Yankees were the favorites to win the American League title despite knowing they would start the season with Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks, James Paxton and Luis Severino in the disabled list.

Three months later, the Yankees remain the favorites and, barring further injury, will have Stanton, Hicks, Paxton, and possibly Judge when the season opens in late July after three weeks of summer camp at Yankee Stadium that starts on Wednesday.

When we stay

Injuries to Stanton (calf), Hicks (Tommy John surgery), Judge (upper right rib fracture) and Paxton (back surgery) severely disrupted the teeing ground and created an opening at the number 5 spot in the rotation.

Brett Gardner was going to play center field with Mike Tauchman (right) and Clint Frazier (left) in the corners instead of Hicks in the center, Judge on the right and Stanton on the left.

Jonathan Loaisiga was a candidate for fifth place in the rotation with Mike King.

Those landscapes have changed. Hicks said last week that he would be ready for opening day. While Stanton will have plenty of action as a DH, he should be able to play in left field when Gardner plays in the center or doesn't start against a left-hander. The judge is the wild card. If you're not ready, calculate Tauchman and Frazier for right field. When the rib injury was discovered in March, the Yankees privately felt that the judge would not be ready until June or July and have been silent for the past month about the judge's situation.

Other events before March 12 were Gleyber Torres making five errors in 10 spring training games at shortstop, where he is replacing Didi Gregorius, who signed a one-year contract with the Phillies as a free agent.

And there was Gerrit Cole's introduction to the team after signing a nine-year, $ 324 million contract. Everything seemed to be going well from a launch point of view and quickly demonstrated a thirst for knowledge.

What to look for when returning (not COVID)

How freshman pitching coach Matt Blake handles a condensed Spring Training 2.

Instead of the normal six weeks to prepare the arms, Blake will have about half that amount to prepare what many believe to be the best personnel in the American League.

Blake's biggest challenge will be making sure pitchers, especially beginners, understand the difference between their home runs and what awaits them.

"Most will feel like they are ready to go and say they have been pitching a lot, but they have not been pitching under stress," a former major league pitching coach said Thursday. "You have to put the reins on them a little bit."

If Severino had not required Tommy John surgery in late February, there would have been no room for Jordan Montgomery in the rotation led by Cole and the Masahiro Tanaka, Paxton and J.A. Happ Now, after working four innings in two games late last year after Tommy John's surgery in 2018, the 27-year-old left-hander is a big favorite for fifth place.

The delayed start likely cost Frazier early game time, but he will be in the mix as the rosters expand from 26 to 30 players on opening day before narrowing to 28 on day 15 of the season.

What to look for when returning (COVID)

What will the players be like after being out of the game for more than three months? More importantly, where will their heads be regarding COVID-19?

For the most part, players train during the offseason and outside of some cases, most are in good physical shape when they report to spring training in mid-February. That is likely to hold true here as well, even though not everyone had access to the same type of facility.

As for the mental aspect, this is new for everyone. Last weekend, the Yankees had four members of the organization who tested positive in Tampa. How will a player react to a positive test? How will a player deal with the possibility of contracting the virus and taking it home with his family? This is very different from a removed muscle, a broken bone, or Tommy John surgery. It is safe to say that it will be a problem for many and serious for players, coaches and everyone throughout the organization.

What about bad feelings towards baseball owners after an ugly work situation?

When it comes to the additional four players at the start, some teams may use all of those extra points on relief pitchers, but some might go with one position player and three arms. A third receiver is an option, but a three-man taxi squad for road games must include a receiver.

New Year. Very different game.