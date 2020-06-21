Accusing AG William Barr is a "waste of time," says Democrat

WASHINGTON – United States Attorney General William Barr deserves to be charged in the firing of a federal prosecutor whose office had been investigating President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, but the effort would be a "waste of time," he said Sunday. a prominent Democratic lawmaker.

Jerrold Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee who helped lead Trump's impeachment hearings last year, told CNN's "State of the Union" that the Republican-led Senate would block any effort to sanction Barr .

"I think he deserves impeachment. It certainly deserves impeachment. But again, that's a waste of time because Republicans in the Senate won't see it and we have other ways to get there, "Nadler said.

A Justice Department spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Berman's firing was the latest in a series of Barr's moves that critics say aims to benefit Trump politically and undermine the independence of the Justice Department.

Nadler's remarks on Sunday underscore the challenges Democrats face on Capitol Hill in trying to control Barr with a Republican-dominated Senate that is wary of criticizing Trump before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Nadler said his panel will investigate Trump's firing of prosecutor Geoffrey Berman on Saturday after an extraordinary standoff over the independence of one of the country's top federal prosecutor's offices.

The U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York has not shied away from assuming figures in Trump's orbit and has been investigating his private attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

United States Representative Adam Schiff, the chief prosecutor in Trump's indictment, told NBC's "Meet the Press" that the motivation for firing Berman was suspicious, "given the pattern and practice of both, the president al try to use the justice system to reward friends and punish enemies. " protects the people he likes and Bill Barr's will to bring that water to the President. "

Nadler said he asked Berman to testify in the Judicial Committee's investigation of political interference in the Justice Department that began earlier this year.

Nadler said he did not know if Berman would testify at a hearing Wednesday with department complainants, "but I am sure he will testify" at some point.

The dispute began Friday night when Barr announced that Berman would resign and be replaced by the chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Jay Clayton. Berman refused to resign until the Senate confirmed his successor and said his office's investigations would continue.

Only after Barr backed down from his plan to hand-pick the interim US attorney, allowing Berman's deputy Audrey Strauss to take the reins, Berman agreed to resign on Saturday.

Some Democratic lawmakers, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, have called for Barr's removal. The Senate, where Republicans have 53 of 100 seats, would never vote for that, so the Democratic-led House would have to take alternative measures, Nadler said, citing his proposal to cut $ 50 million in funds from Barr's personal budget. .

On Saturday night, at least 135 former federal prosecutors faced the political storm with a petition criticizing Trump and Barr for "undermining confidence in our criminal justice system."

Clayton's ties to Wall Street [Deutsche Bank AG was among his clients at the law firm Sullivan & Cromwell] could require him to refrain from a series of investigations. Deutsche Bank, one of the biggest creditors of Trump's hotels, golf courses and other properties, remains under investigation by the Justice Department.

Republican Senator Tim Scott downplayed concerns Sunday that Clayton could try to neutralize investigations related to Trump and his businesses.

"There is no indication that those investigations are stopping," Scott said on ABC's "This Week," calling Clayton a "direct shooter."