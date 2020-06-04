ACLU protesters sue for use of force in White House before visit to Trump church

The lawsuit says the administration-run police "had no legitimate basis to destroy the peaceful gathering" of people protesting the death of George Floyd.

"This case is about the President and Attorney General of the United States ordering the use of violence against peaceful protesters who spoke out against discriminatory police brutality directed against blacks," the lawsuit says.

During the police effort to clear the crowd on Monday, there were reports and testimonies of eyewitnesses who fired cartridges into the crowd, putting out a thick smoke containing an irritant that caused people to suffocate and cough.

Attorney General William Barr He defended those actions on Thursday and said at a press conference that difficulties in relocating authorities had forced the confrontation. Barr said his decision to disperse the crowd followed signs that the crowd "was becoming increasingly rebellious" and had nothing to do with the church photo shoot.

"There was no correlation between our tactical plan to move the perimeter one block and the president going to church," Barr said.

The episode, which shows federal forces acting against peaceful protesters, sparked a national outcry, even within the district where Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser denounced what she described as an attack on protesters

On Tuesday, Trump took a lap of victory on Twitter after declaring "no problem" in DC or Minneapolis on Monday night, using terms like "overwhelming force" and "dominance."

Plaintiffs in Thursday's lawsuit took advantage of those words.

"For Defendants, describing their actions as & # 39; domination & # 39; is revealing. To dominate is to establish supremacy by subjugating others. It is precisely that domination, in the form of centuries of white supremacy and subjugation of black lives , which was the central focus of the peaceful demonstration in Lafayette Square, "says the lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

The plaintiffs include residents of Washington, DC, and Maryland who attended the rally. The lawsuit also seeks damages for sustained injuries.

Thursday's lawsuit was filed by the DC ACLU, the Washington Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law and the Arnold & Porter law firm on behalf of Black Lives Matter DC and individual protesters who were in Lafayette Park on Monday night.

The ACLU is also filing lawsuits across the country in response to the use of force against journalists.

"The shameless, unconstitutional, unconditional, unprovoked and frankly criminal attack on protesters because I did not agree with their views shakes the foundations of our nation's constitutional order," the ACLU legal director of the District of Columbia Scott Michelman. "And when the nation's top law enforcement officer becomes complicit in an autocrat's tactics, the protected speech for all of us cools off."

CNN previously reported that Barr was finally who ordered the measure to clear the protesters. Barr and other top officials from the agencies responsible for securing the White House had planned to secure a larger perimeter around Lafayette Square in response to fires and destruction on Sunday night.

Trump said Wednesday he was unaware of the tactics used to clean up the park before his visit to the church.

"When I said go to church, I didn't know, protesters or not, nobody tells me that. They say: 'Yes sir, we will go to church,'" he said.

Trump claimed that the police in the area "did not use tear gas" which is false , according to the definition of tear gas used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Four Democratic presidents wrote to Barr, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Home Secretary David Bernhardt and Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf this week looking for information and a briefing on who gave the order to clean up the park, what Federal agencies were involved and what measures and authorizations were used.

"We want to be clear: the use of federal personnel to prevent American citizens from exercising their constitutional right to assemble peacefully represents a direct threat to our democracy," lawmakers said.