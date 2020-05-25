Actor Ray Porter talks about Darkseid in Zack Snyder's JUSTICE LEAGUE – Newsdio

Actor Ray Porter, known for his roles in Almost famous, Argo and Justified, confirmed this week that he did play the role of supervillain Darkseid in Zack SnyderVersion of League of Justice before it was reworked by Joss Whedon and released in 2017. The actor had signed a confidentiality agreement about his role, and although it was cut from the final version, he kept the secret highly speculated until this week, when Snyder confirmed that his cut would be released next year. HBO Max.

Now Porter has been released, and it opened around the week from his point of view on the LightCast podcast. When asked about the role, Porter remained conservative and said:

"There are things I don't want to give away, because now we can see them."

And when asked why he kept things quiet instead of confirming what fans felt they already knew, he said:

"I just kept quiet about it because I didn't want to give anything away, and I had signed that [NDA], and I don't want to mess with Warner Bros. They have always been very nice to me, and I don't want to make them mad."

And even when it leaked, he said:

“I was really concerned that this would splatter me in some way. And they have been super friendly and really cool. So yeah, basically I've been sitting on this for a long time. "

When he was directly confronted with his role, he still didn't realize what had come out, so he got a little scared:

"I got messages saying, 'Did you play Darkseid on League of Justice? I immediately went into panic mode and emailed Warner Bros. and emailed DC like, 'I didn't say anything. I didn't say anything. They were great, they said: 'No, it's okay.' But it was still unclear, and he didn't want to do anything inappropriate, he didn't want to muddy the waters. Also, at this point, there was no idea that this was going to be a thing, that [the Snyder cut] was going to come out. "

He added:

"Later, I texted Zack and said, 'Can I come out of the Darkseid closet now?' And he replied, 'Yes'," Porter said. "I guess It was kind of selfish in some way for me to finally be able to say, 'Yes, I did this.' It was like, 'Oh, thank God, I can finally say this.' realize it would explode as big as it did. "

He finally had to get it out. He tweeted the confirmation and was able to pass on the secret. I'm sure it weighed heavily on him in recent years. And I'm sure he's happy to know that the role he played in the movie will really see the light of day!

Are you excited to see Zack Snyder Justice League when it comes to HBO Max next year?

Source: CB