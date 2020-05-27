Adelaide killed the Hazlett family

Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels has several different storylines, but one tour revolves around one creepy murder; The culprit may be someone unexpected.

The show derived from John Logan, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels intersects many different plot lines; At the center is the Day of the Dead themed murder of a white family that appears to be caused by Mexican immigrants, however they may not be behind the crime in any way.

While City of Angels It's incredibly different from the original series, which aired on Showtime for three seasons from 2014-2016 before Logan ended his story, there are so many overlapping elements. London's Victorian setting is traded for Los Angeles in 1938 at the height of Hollywood's Golden Age, where racial tensions between whites and Mexican Americans and the Hispanic community are at their peak. The program builds on the historical roots of the city of Los Angeles and incorporates external forces of evil, such as the influence of the Nazi Party in the United States before World War II, and combines that with underlying supernatural threats.

Episode 1, "Santa Muerte", exposes not only the roots of the deity Santa Muerte (Lorenza Izzo), but also sees the main characters Detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) and Detective Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane) investigating the murder of a white family. , the Hazletts. The bodies are presented in traditional costumes associated with the Day of the Dead celebrations, leading Michener to believe that Mexicans had something to do with crime, much to Vega's dismay. However, as the show continues, the real culprit may very well have nothing to do with the Hispanic community.

Why had Adelaide Finnister probably killed the Hazlett family?

Detective Vega and Detective Michener are led to a megachurch, the Ministry of Voices Joyful, directed by the charismatic singer Sister Molly (Kerry Bishé). Sister Molly not only performs her musical sermons for her congregation, but also releases albums and radio appearances, representing the rise of radio evangelism in the United States. Detective Vega and sister Molly begin to get closer, although they are constantly under the watchful and possessive eye of their mother, Adelaide Finnister (Amy Madigan), who has her daughter in a tight grip and controls all her movements to ensure her image is spotlessly clean. This is to keep the church profitable and its ministry safe. Vega and Michener learn that James Hazlett, the head of the murdered family, was involved with his ministry in a high-ranking position.

Finally, it was revealed that Sister Molly was having an affair with James Hazlett, which certainly upset Tiago, as they were also starting a romantic relationship. However, while Molly might have suspected only that connection, more details on her mother's ruthless nature that revolves around doing whatever it takes to move forward and stay ahead, including using her own daughter in dire ways. He points his finger. It would be a major brand against the ministry if people discovered that beloved sister Molly was sleeping with a married man; Adelaide most likely killed the rest of the family as well, despite being innocent, to divert attention from her efforts.

To add further weight to the theory, Adelaide's right arm, a stoic knight whom she used to follow Molly and watched every time she spent time with Tiago, appears to be at Adelaide's command. The interactions between the two suggest that, should Tiago become a problem, he could be the next to be "treated." While the Latino community already has enough to deal with, it seems like a means to send another finger pointing at them and the Pachucos, especially given the Los Angeles Police Department's disinterest in investigating whites too much when a Mexican person might have the blame. Although it is not clear if Penny Dreadful: City of Angels will reveal the true killer, Adelaide's cruelty allows for an intriguing comment on the religious organizations and corruption that is sometimes behind them and adds another human villain to the mix.

