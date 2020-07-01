Adidas executive Karen Parkin, who said racism talks are 'noise' is leaving out

"It has become clear to me that to unify the organization it would be better for me to withdraw and pave the way for change," Parkin said in a written statement.

Biscuit came under fire latest A year later, he told employees at a meeting that he thought the issue of racism was "noise" that is only discussed in the United States. to a report in the Wall Street Journal. She also He told employees that he did not believe Adidas had a problem with racism, according to the report.

Parkin's career at Adidas spanned 23 years, according to Adidas AG Supervisory Board Chairman Igor Landau, who said Parkin "has always acted in the best interest of our company and our people."

"His decision to leave the company reflects that commitment and his belief that a new HR leader will better drive the pace of change that Adidas needs at the moment," Landau said in a written statement.