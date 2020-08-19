Ahmad Khawaja and Allied Wallet Acquiring One of the Largest Hong Kong FinTech Companies

Allied Wallet has been in a limelight since quite some time now. Of course, the success of the organization has helped the CEO gain such a huge popularity over the years. Allied Wallet is basically recognized as a global FinTech company offering various payment solutions. It has been operational across 196 countries over the globe, and has recently announced that they have acquired E-payment, which stands to be one of the largest financial technology companies in Hong Kong. Allied Wallet has shown a record-breaking growth for over a decade. Its growth in the digital payments and Fintech space is remarkable. In the past year alone, the team has expanded its offering in a countless number of countries including: Indonesia, Malaysia, Spain, Vietnam, Peru, and many more.

Allied Wallet: Connecting buyers and sellers

Allied Wallet has always had a motif of helping different merchants across the world with the solution that could eradicate the existing gap between their exchange of products and services. This, the goal of the organization is to connect more buyers and sellers globally as well as, to allow people to transact with whichever payment method they prefer. Hence, there was no gap when it came to transactions between the buyers and the sellers, and it eventually helped them get things readily available in the market at any price. Also, it seemed as if they had a major concern regarding safety and privacy of the data and transaction details. However, it was Allied Wallet that could finally give them an assurance about the security of their payment.

Allied Wallet celebrating the success of E-payment in Hong Kong

Allied Wallet and Founder Ahmad Khawaja made a note of E-payment’s success in Hong Kong a few months back. The way that E-payment was able to connect with users was turned to be really powerful in this region. Dr. Ahmad Khawaja, the Founder of Allied Wallet said, “I knew that if we could combine the products, features, and functionality of Allied Wallet with E-payment, that we would have a leading product and service in Hong Kong. We are very happy to have acquired E-payment, and we are excited to provide an even more advanced solution in the region. We look forward to making new announcements as this develops.”

It was none other than the CEO, Dr Ahmad Khawaja who went on traveling all across the world to make out the major locations where Allied Wallet should be expanding itself. He did not take any rest till the time he could make everyone aware of the Allied Wallet and its contribution in the digital payment industry. 86.3% of Hong Kong’s population are internet users and thus ecommerce played a vital role in this region. He further went on saying that as e-commerce continues to grow in the region, Allied Wallet is thinking of positioning itself to be the leading FinTech company in Hong Kong and abroad.