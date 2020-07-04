Ahmad Khawaja of Allied Wallet – American Genius Award Honored

Ahmad Khawaja, is regarded as the world-renowned founder of a long list of successful companies including that of the Allied Wallet is a global leading provider of online credit card processing and a PCI Level 1 secured payment gateway. Recently, he was awarded with the American Genius Award for his entrepreneurial success and technological advancements. The American Genius Award is an annual award that is originally given to the Americans who represented truly intellectual qualities within them. The AGA Committee hand selects a group of fifty candidates in total. The committee will research, study, and determine the winner of the annual American Genius Award in this category.

Ahmad Khawaja: AGA Award Committee

The AGA Award Committee started to follow the success of fifty candidates including that of Michael Dell (Dell), Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook), and Sergey Brin (Google). These names may be more commonly mentioned in the AGA Award Committee which was looking for a candidate that flourished in multiple business domains. The best thing about this committee is that it has always made an attempt of truly bringing something new to the table.

Ahmad Khawaja was recognized by the American Genius Award Committee. He was regarded as a fine representation of American innovation. Not just this, the CEO was also titled as an American visionary, and an American trailblazer. Khawaja is not only known for managing over a dozen businesses, but at the same time, he has been known for innovating and developing for the first-hand solutions as well. He has always been a motivation for his team and he truly believe that work culture is extremely important to enhance the productivity of an organization. He has always thought of giving his best, as he says that one should give 100 % effort to fetch the best results. Only when you are dedicated towards your work, you can expect the best things to happen with you in return.

Ahmad Khawaja: Changing the world

Ahmad Khawaja is most commonly known all around the globe for his latest innovation, Allied Wallet. It is basically regarded as his state-of-the-art online payment system and proprietary payment gateway company. Allied Wallet is presently operating for more than 120 million people globally and in 196 countries, and is thus, known for providing a safe means of online payments and sales. Khawaja is an ideal example of an entrepreneur with success in many avenues. All these qualities of this man swayed the vote for the AGA committee. In a nutshell, we can call Khawaja as a real-estate mogul, fine dining restauranteur, and an e-commerce innovator. He is also known as an entertainment media mogul with his own successful television show.

Ahmad Khawaja is a multi-billionaire who represents the American Genius Award. He has always achieved everything with hard work, passion, and genius intellect. Undoubtedly, he has changed the world for millions with Allied Wallet and that makes him an exceptional Winner of the American Genius Award.