AHS American Horror Stories spin-off will officially freak out on FX

Creator Ryan Murphy released this news on his Instagram page a few weeks ago, but now it's official: FX moves forward with a spin-off from their popular American Horror Story anthology series called American Horror Stories. FX revealed the news as part of its original schedule until 2021.

The spin-off will be a one-hour weekly anthology series that will show a different horror story in each episode contained. Unlike the main series that follows a narrative thread for the entire season, the spin-off will allow creators to explore many different stories during a single season. Although no information on the casting has been officially revealed, Murphy's Instagram post about the spin-off earlier this month featured a screenshot of a zoom call that featured American Horror Story MVP as Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, and Angela Bassett to name a few. It would not be a surprise if any of these names appeared in the series.

Like all productions in the United States, Season 10 of American Horror Story is on hold while they wait for the word to return work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also in FX limbo is Murphy's upcoming third installment in the spin-off anthology series American Crime Story., entitled Impeachment: American Crime Story, which will focus on the Monica Lewinsky scandal. American Horror Story has already been renewed until season 13 and the start of the spin-off production as of this writing is unknown.

I am a little torn by this. American Horror Story is very unpredictable, and while this standalone spin-off sounds interesting, it also seems like it will be too much of the mark. I just hope that the already inconsistent tone of the main series is not affected because attention needs to be paid to the new spin-off now.

WILL YOU be watching American Horror Stories?

