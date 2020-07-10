Alex Berenson claims there is & # 39; very, very little evidence & # 39; that the & # 39; universal masking & # 39; slow the spread of the coronavirus

Author and former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson told "The Story" Thursday that he believes "there is very, very little evidence that the masks work to slow the community transition" from the coronavirus "or any respiratory virus "

"Until this year, if you look at the recommendations that the CDC and other places made about pandemics, they don't encourage the use of masks," said host Trace Gallagher. "I don't know what has changed in science: I'm talking about [wearing masks] outside, I'm talking about community use by healthy people, universal masking. I don't know what has changed."

On Wednesday, Berenson, the author of "Unreported Truths About COVID-19 and Lockdowns," tweeted that "nothing that happened in the past three months" supports prolonged blockades, mandatory mask orders, or schools that close instruction on person in the fall.

Berenson said part of the problem with the US response to the pandemic is a contradictory orientation. He cited officials' decision in some states to close the beaches over the July 4 holiday weekend.

"For three months, I have been screaming that outdoor broadcasting is not a risk here," said Berenson. "We know that, and that's one of the reasons why encouraging people to wear masks outdoors, let alone making them, is so silly."

"If we were smart about what we said to people, then the few recommendations that really should be made and that we should pay attention to, I think people would pay more attention."

Moving on to the debate over whether to reopen schools for in-person instruction this fall, Berenson emphasized: "There is simply no evidence that children are at serious risk of this, and for denial, we even consider denying them another year of education. beyond a bad idea.