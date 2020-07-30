All 50 states have issued warnings about those mysterious seed packets.







The packages appear to come from China, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Photos shared by state agriculture departments show packages marked with tags from China Post, which operates China's official postal service. Some of the labels also indicate that the packages contain jewelry, although inside there is usually a package of seeds in clear plastic packaging.

Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said in a briefing on Tuesday that the address labels were forged and that the China Post has asked the USPS to send those packages to China for investigation.

USPS said in a statement that it was aware of the emails and is in consultation with federal, state and local partners. The agency declined to provide further details.

It's not exactly clear who's behind the packages or what their intent is, but the main theory is that they are part of a "planing scam", when outside vendors send people items they didn't order and write brilliant product reviews. On your part.

"At this time, we have no evidence to indicate that this is more than just a 'brushing scam' where people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts fake customer reviews to increase sales. "the USDA said in a statement Tuesday. . The USDA said its Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) was investigating the situation in conjunction with the Department of Customs and Border Protection of the Department of Homeland Security, other federal agencies and state departments of agriculture. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is also investigating similar reports from residents. Contents 1 Authorities think it could be part of a & # 39; brushing scam & # 39;

Brushing is usually done by outside sellers on Amazon, Ebay, Etsy or other e-commerce platforms looking to boost sales through positive reviews, Hutt explained. Those platforms generally only accept reviews for fulfilled orders, so sellers will send unsolicited items to recipients and use their names to impersonate satisfied customers and send glossy fake reviews on their behalf. Those reviews could be for any product, regardless of which item the recipient actually received. That could be why some of the packages that people have received in the past few weeks have been labeled jewelry-containing despite containing seeds, Hutt said. It happens that the seeds are light and probably cheaper to send. If you're the target of a planing scam, that doesn't necessarily mean your personal information has been compromised beyond your name and address, Hutt said. And in the case of these seed packets, so far there has been no report or evidence indicating that people have been hacked. What to do if you receive a package If you received one of these packages, here is what the USDA and Better Business Bureau recommend you do: Contact your state plant regulatory official or APHIS state plant health director.

Keep the packaging and shipping label intact.

Do not open the seed packet or plant. At this time, its origins are unknown. The USDA plans to test the contents of the packages to determine if they present agricultural or environmental risks.

Do not dispose of them in the trash. They could end up in a landfill, where they could take root.

Make sure personal information has not been compromised. "Brush scams" could indicate that someone has obtained your personal data. Check your bank statements, credit reports, and credit card bills periodically to make sure nothing bad happens.

Check with the USDA and its state agencies for updates.






